Toronto Public Health says it is investigating 23 schools because of COVID-19

Toronto Public Health says it is conducting “public health investigations” into 23 Toronto schools because of COVID-19.

In a press release Monday, TPH said it would reach out to close contacts related to the investigation. Schools include primary, secondary and high schools, public and Catholic, English and French.

TPH said it is monitoring all COVID-19 activity on school premises now that students have returned to the classroom in person.

“COVID-19 and the most infectious delta variant continue to circulate in Toronto,” TPH said in the announcement.

“It is not surprising that there are cases related to the school environment, even during the first week of school, as cases on school premises often reflect what is happening in the wider community.”

TPH said it is conducting case management and school contacts in relation to COVID-19 cases to help keep students, staff and the larger community safe.

“TPH completes an investigation into all confirmed laboratory cases related to schools,” the agency added.

TPH said investigations began as early as 10 a.m. Monday.

The public health unit did not specify in the notice what a public health investigation means, but said it declares an outbreak when there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff at a school within 14 days.

This means that the infection of at least one case could have been acquired at school, including during transport and before and after school care, TPHsa said.

Vaccination is still “the best protection,” says the medical officer

In line with provincial guidelines, several public health measures are currently being put in place in schools to protect students and staff, TPH added. These include disguising and creating student groups. TPH said it also continues to recommend frequent hand washing and cleaning protocols.

In addition to these measures, the TPH said it recommends that students and staff complete its screening questionnaire or use the provincial school screening tool daily and that schools confirm that the screening has been completed.

Dr Eileen de Villa, the city’s health medical officer, said in the announcement that vaccination continues to be a blessing to combat COVID-19.

“It is no surprise that we have begun to see cases of COVID-19 on our school premises as we continue to live with this virus,” de Villa said.

“Vaccination continues to be our best protection against this virus. It provides protection for those who get the vaccine and for others around them. That is why we continue to remind everyone who has the right to be vaccinated once they have it. opportunity if they have not yet done so “.

The 23 schools are:

Bellmere Junior Public School.

Montessori Central School Maplehurst Campus.

Cresthaven Public School.

Dundas Junior Public School.

East York Collegiate Institute.

Saint-Michel Catholic Primary School.

Elijah High School.

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy.

Junior Valley Village High School Village.

Milne Valley High School.

Catholic School Our Lady of Eternal Help.

Pauline Johnson Junior Public School.

Riverdale Collegium Institute.

Ryerson Community School.

Senator O’Connor College School

Sir John A Macdonald Collegiate Institute.

St. Andrew’s Catholic School.

St. Brigid Catholic School.

York School.

Topcliff Public School.

West Hill Collegiate Institute.

William Lyon Mackenzie Collegium Institute.

Willowdale High School.

According to TPH, its staff follows every positive case of COVID-19 in the city.

“Case and contact management is about investigation. The data collected through this process helps public health determine where a person may have been infected, how the virus is spreading in the community and how it can be contained,” TPH Me said.

Regarding active explosions in schools, the list of schools currently in explosion can be found in the TPH active explosion dashboard, under school file