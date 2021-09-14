Biden to stop, to limit some military aid to Egypt





Blinken spokesmen and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email and text. The US provides Egypt with $ 1.3 billion in military aid annually. From this, Congress has set human rights-related terms at $ 300 million. But the Secretary of State can cancel those conditions and let the aid reach Cairo, which has been the standard move. The U.S. official said the administration planned to give $ 170 million of the $ 300 million to Egypt, but would keep the remaining $ 130 million until the Egyptian government meets the unspecified human rights requirements. The $ 170 million, however, can only be used for certain functions, such as counterterrorism, border security, and non-proliferation zones permitted under a certain provision of the statutes covering aid. The $ 130 million held at source is an amount achieved by the Biden administration due to certain restrictions set out in statutes that include funds. President Joe Biden and his chief diplomat, Blinken, have said they are committed to promoting human rights, even when it comes to allied countries led by dictators like Egyptians Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Some remarkable Democratic lawmakers have pushed the administration to live up to that ideal and keep all the $ 300 million out of Egypt. They note that, among other things, Sisi has imprisoned tens of thousands of people for political reasons. Among the most prominent voices pushing Biden to keep the entire $ 300 million was Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). He told POLITICO recently that he would not be happy with a compromise move like that of the Biden administration. The law is the law. The law says you can not secure this $ 300 million unless you can prove that there is significant progress in human rights. That progress has not been made, Murphy said at the time. I also worry that a half measure will not make anyone happy. Egyptians will still feel like they are being slapped, but the world will not feel the full moral impact. Sisi has found ways to be useful to the United States. This includes cooperating in the fight against terrorism and maintaining a cold peace with Israel. Earlier this year, Egypt helped mediate a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza. Sisi met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday for talks in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. it was first public meeting between an Israeli and Egyptian leader in more than a decade, and is likely to satisfy Washington, which is eager to see improved relations between Israel and its neighbors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/13/biden-egypt-aid-511732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos