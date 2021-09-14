BC ends the fire-related state of emergency





The season of the fires of darkness before Christ is one step closer to completion with the announcement of the province that it is lifting the provincial state of emergency on Tuesday evening. The state of emergency, which was imposed on July 20, went into effect to coordinate the response to one of the worst fire seasons recorded. Overall this year, 1,585 fires burned 8,686 square miles in the province. The 2018 and 2017 fire seasons alone were the worst, with nearly 13,550 square miles and 12,160 square miles burned, respectively. The state of emergency came after the whole town of Lytton and many of the surrounding villagesburned to the ground on June 30,and after thousands of people were evicted from their homes or told to prepare to leave at some point due to massive fires. Local leaders urged the province to declare a state of emergency. On July 20, when the state of emergency was finally declared, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth said it would help deal quickly with mass evacuations and allow the government to provide shelter for those people if needed. It expanded three times over the summer. At the height of the season, 3,631 personnel worked to put out the fires, including firefighters from Mexico, Australia and elsewhere in Canada. The fires displaced about 32,000 people and the province says 19,807 people enrolled in the Emergency Support Services. While the fire threat has spread significantly over the past few weeks thanks to colder weather, increased rainfall and ongoing firefighting efforts, it is still not over. As of Monday, there are still 205 wildfires in BC There are three evacuation orders affecting approximately 223 properties and 12 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 254 properties.

