Childcare centers say more guidance needed as COVID-19 cases rise in PEI
Several child care centers in Charlottetown remained open Monday after several schools in the city were closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Some center operators say they want the Head of the Public Health Office to communicate with them what steps they need to take in such a scenario.
At a public conference on Sunday, the Head of Public Health of PEI Dr. Heather Morrison announced the decision to suspend classes at several schools on the Island following new cases of COVID-19 in people under 19. On Monday, she announced more cases for a total of 19 active cases, 10 of them at two Charlottetown area schools.
Classes at West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown are canceled within a week, while classes at several other schools in the Charlottetown area are canceled for at least three days.
KidHub, a company with childcare centers in the affected area, decided not to run any after-school days or programs Monday in Charlottetown due to the blast, but decided to keep their location in Cornwall open.
“They did not give us any instructions”
KidHub program director Michelle Brownsa said she would have liked to see more direction from the province when it comes to childcare centers.
“There was only a lack of guidance, especially for after-school programs. Because they are closing schools in the Charlottetown area and we are serving school-age children of the same age, but they did not give us any guidance on how to act or whether we should close or not, “Brown said.
As for the reopening, she said the center is taking it day by day.
“We weigh all the issues of parents who need to go to work, need child care, but also keep them all healthy and safe.”
At the Little Ducklings child care center in Stratford the doors were open on Monday, but with only a third of the normal number of children.
Owner Nicole LeClair said the core workers were grateful that the day garden was an option this morning.
“We have a lot of parents worried about COVID. On the other hand we have a lot of parents worried about their closure. So we had a lot of great messages for us to stay open,” LeClair said.
Sunday’s announcement of the school explosion and closure left many people confused, LeClair said.
“As an owner, we were then trying to find someone to talk to on Sunday afternoon to find out if we could have been open. We had parents texting us before the press conference was over.”
Derek Power is the father of two young children and says he had to take two days off work to take care of him, but he is succeeding.
“It just gives everyone a day off, and obviously you have to reorganize your whole life to accommodate the kids. It puts everyone in an unwanted situation.”
In response to questions about the confusion from CBC News during Monday’s public conference for COVID-19, Morrison said school-age children attending daily programs should be well controlled, and at this point it is up to individual child care centers decide whether to open, and whether after-school programs are allowed.
She noted that there have been no cases among preschool-age children in PEI, and said anyone who has been identified as a close contact of any of the previous cases should not start after school programs.
“We are keeping it at the top of our minds in the days to come,” she said of instructions at early childhood centers.
