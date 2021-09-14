Crews in Spain are dealing with ‘mega-fire’ authorities say was caused by climate change

Fire crews in southern Spain are looking to the sky for much-needed rain expected Monday, which they hope could help put out a massive fire that has engulfed 7,700 hectares in five days and displaced about 2,600 people. from their homes.

Authorities are describing the blaze in the Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range in Malaga province, as an extreme “mega-fire” caused by climate change a catastrophic event that kills, engulfs large areas and is difficult to stop.

In Spain, this is accompanied by rural depopulation, leading to poorer forest management and accumulation of combustible material.

“We are facing the most complex fire known from forest clearing services in recent years,” Juan Sanchez, director of the fire service of the southern Andalusia region, told reporters.

“We have talked a lot about the consequences of abandoning the rural environment and climate change,” Sanchez added. “We’re seeing them today.”

LOOK | After 5 days of fires in Spain, thousands of hectares are still burning: Wildfires continue to burn in southern Spain After five days of fires in southern Spain, thousands of acres are still burning while six communities remain evacuated. 0:41

The affected area has doubled since Saturday, when authorities said the blaze was controlled within a perimeter of about 40 kilometers. A black cloud led to a new hotspot of fire immediately later, causing a new fire that eventually joined the previous fire, experts said Sunday. By Monday morning, the perimeter had reached 85 kilometers.

The Spanish weather agency, AEMET, had forecast rain in the area for late Monday, but it was unclear if the rainfall would be enough to put out the flames.

About 650 firefighters were working in the field, assisted by 51 water-jet planes and helicopters. They were joined on Sunday by 260 members of a military emergency unit.

Low visibility due to dust and smoke was blamed for an accident Monday involving a firefighting helicopter, although none of its 19 passengers were injured. Another 44-year-old firefighter died Thursday while trying to put out the fire.

About 2,600 residents have been displaced in total. Most of those evacuated from parts of the resort town of Estepona were able to return home by Monday, but 1,700 people remained displaced from six villages.

Less fires, but more bigger fires

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from burning coal, oil and natural gas is fueling more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, fires, floods and storms.

Spain has experienced fewer fires so far this year than the average, but the number of large forest fires affecting more than 500 hectares was 19 in the first eight months of 2021 compared to 14 on average for the same period since 2011.

This has also led to a larger shrub and forest area: 75,000 hectares as of September 5, compared to an average of 71,000 hectares averaged in previous years, according to official data.

Elias Bedondo, the interior minister of the Andalusian region, said there was no doubt that the fire in the Sierra Bermeja was “unprecedented” and that it would be studied for future mega-fires.

“Here we are learning how to fight and focus on these types of sixth generation fires,” he said.