More than $ 1 billion in aid pledged to Afghanistan as country faces “most dangerous hour”





Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting on the crisis in Geneva, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said poverty levels in Afghanistan had risen since the Taliban took control last month, by one in three. who did not know where their next meal was coming from and the basic public services did not work.

“The people of Afghanistan need a lifeline. After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they are facing perhaps their most dangerous hour,” Guterres said.

The UN had made an urgent appeal for $ 606 million to meet the country’s most urgent needs, a request that was “fully met,” Guterres told a news conference.

“Today, we already have more than $ 1 billion in promises. It is impossible to say how many of them will be for quick withdrawal, but in any case, it represents a quantum step in terms of the international community ‘s financial commitment to the Afghan people, “he said.

Even before the Taliban returned to power, protracted conflict, poverty, ongoing drought, economic downturn, and the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated an already dire situation in which 18 million Afghans — almost half the population — needed help. Said the UN agencies More than half of children under the age of five are facing acute malnutrition and fighting has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, they added. With the arrival of winter, many people may be left without food by the end of the month, the UN chief said. The World Food Program, which on Sunday returned its aid workers to the capital Kabul for the first time since taking control, said 14 million people were on the verge of starvation. Food prices have risen, cooking oil has doubled in price and 40% of the country’s wheat crop this year has been lost, said WFP chief executive David Beasley. said with Children suffer disproportionately from multiple crises. Without immediate action, the humanitarian catastrophe will worsen further and 1 million children are at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Already, nearly 10 million girls and boys are dependent on humanitarian aid to survive. Afghan doctors, meanwhile, are warning of the impending collapse of the healthcare system as hospitals and clinics run out of resources and health care providers have been cut off by international donors, according to HealthNet TPO, an NGO with a network of hospitals and centers. health in the country. “The people of Afghanistan are facing the collapse of an entire country – all at once,” Guterres said in a speech. However, he warned “humanitarian aid will not solve the problem if Afghanistan ‘s economy collapses”, which could trigger a “mass exodus” that would threaten the region’ s stability. “My call to the international community is to find ways to allow an injection of cash into the Afghan economy, allowing the economy to breathe and avoiding a collapse that will have devastating consequences for the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said. During his speech, Guterres said the UN had received a letter from the Taliban guaranteeing aid workers safe access to the country. He said it was impossible to provide humanitarian aid inside Afghanistan without engaging with the Taliban. However, there are growing concerns about whether the Taliban can be trusted and whether aid can go to Afghans in need, and not end up in the wrong hands. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelat, who also spoke in Geneva on Monday, told the Taliban had already contradicted the promises protect human rights, in particular in relation to women and girls with Women have been ordered to stay at home, barred from going out in public without a husband, and women and girls have been denied access to education, with girls over 12 barred from going to school in some areas, she said. “The country has entered a new and dangerous phase,” she said. “Contrary to assurances that the Taliban will uphold women’s rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere.” USAID noted that the environment in Afghanistan would need to be “conducive to principled assistance delivery, including the ability for female and male aid workers to operate freely” in order for aid to be effective.

CNN’s Sarah Dean and Kylie Atwood contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/asia/afghanistan-1-billion-aid-un-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos