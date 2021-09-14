



TORONTO – Some voters who arrive at their polling station without a mask or refuse to wear a mask will return from voting, warns Canadian Elections. In a statement, a spokesman from Canada Election said anyone refusing to wear a mask would be denied entry to polling stations in the provinces and territories with an active internal mask mandate. Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon and Nunavut currently do not require residents to wear a mask inside. In these provinces, mandatory masks will still be applied at polling stations, where the landlord giving space to the Canadian Election requires the mask to be worn. In other provinces, those who refuse to wear a mask are encouraged to apply for a postal ballot. The deadline to apply is September 14 at 6pm local time. Voters who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons are also encouraged to vote by mail, but will not leave a polling station and will not be required to show evidence of medical exclusion, except in Alberta schools, where schools require evidence of an exception. Elections Canada added that all election officials, candidates and candidate representatives will be required to wear masks to lead by example and to maintain the safest possible environment for voters and workers. At the polling station, requests for physical distancing will be enforced. There will be single-use pencils and hand sanitizers. Workers will regularly clear polling stations, so Elections in Canada warn that there may be very small delays in voting.

