Goucher College has been honored in numerous categories of ranking the Best US News and Reports Colleges 2022 to 2022, including being one of the best National Liberal Arts colleges.
Goucher College has been honored in numerous 2022 categories US News & World Report Top College Collections, including being one of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, one of the Most Innovative Liberal Arts Colleges, one of the Best Liberal Arts Colleges for university teaching, and having one of the Programs Leading Academic to Seek: Study Abroad With Goucher he was also recognized for Campus Ethnic Diversity at a College of Liberal Arts.
Recognition as one of the best colleges in the country underscores our continued commitment to the liberal arts, student success and innovation, equality and the inclusion and importance of global education, says Kent Devereaux, president of Goucher College. These elements are woven into every aspect of a Goucher education and support the success of our post-college graduates. We are particularly proud of our faculty for national recognition for the expertise, mentoring and hands-on learning experiences that Goucher students offer.
To continue his legacy as an innovative, national leader, Goucher recently launched a new strategic plan focusing on college programs, people, and resources, with key elements of the plan including increasing student success, expanding global education, and emphasizing inclusion.
In the 2020-21 academic year, Goucher hired six new faculty members, assigned six others, promoted four faculty members into full professors, converted seven other faculties from the non-term field to management or practice professor positions , and created two new equipped professorships.
Our quality of university teaching here at Goucher is truly excellent in both our general education and in our fields, and we are pleased to have national recognition of this fact, says Elaine Meyer-Lee, Goucher College provocateur and senior vice president for academic affairs. Our professors use innovative interactive techniques and future classroom curricula to equip all of our students to address the complex problems facing our world, while also mentoring them in research opportunities and real-world environments.
Relying on its history as one of the first liberal arts institutions to require all of its students to study abroad, Goucher has also expanded the field of global education. Last academic year, while studies abroad were limited due to the pandemic, Goucher’s faculty and staff created creative programs to keep students connected to the world through global engagement seminars, virtual exchanges, and speaker series.
In addition to these new US News & World Report rankings, The Princeton Review also recently named Goucher College one of the nations best institutions for students in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide,
387 Best Colleges. Washington Monthly also included Goucher in his list of the Liberal Arts Colleges of 2021, as well as the Best Colleges for Student Voting.
