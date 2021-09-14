Australia plans digital border crossing for vaccinated travelers | World News

Australia is developing a digital border crossing to show the vaccination status of travelers in a step towards further reopening of its international border.

The government awarded Accenture Plc the tender to submit the permit that will replace the current Covid-19 travel declaration form and the incoming passenger card.

She will support the safe reopening of Australia’s international borders, Home Secretary Karen Andrews in a statement. This will help us welcome a growing number of Australians at home and welcome tourists, travelers, international students, skilled workers and friends and family overseas that we have all lost during the pandemic.

Australia’s international border has been closed mainly to non-residents since March last year to control the spread of the coronavirus, with anyone returning forced to undergo a 14-day hotel quarantine. The government has said it intends to increase travel to and from the country once 80% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. That rate currently stands at around 34%, according to Bloombergs vaccine tracker.

Europe is by far the only region where so-called vaccine passports are widely used. The International Air Transport Association, which represents nearly 300 airlines globally, last month called on countries around the world to adopt Europe’s Covid Digital Unions Certificate as the global standard for vaccine certification. Qantas Airways Ltd, Australia’s national carrier, has said only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed on its overseas flights.

The spread of the delta variant has forced Australia to block two major cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and authorities there are now focusing on increasing vaccinations rather than trying to eliminate the virus.