International
Keene International Market, a business with “big dreams”, opens the window | Local News
Peruvian mandarins, Filipino yams, Chinese okra Keene International Market is bringing the flavors of the world to Emerald Street.
The business opened its showcase earlier this month after operating outside the home of owner Chuda Mishras since January.
Previously, customers would place orders online and pick up merchandise each week outside of Fire Dog Bread on Emerald Street. But now with a brick-and-mortar location at 162 Emerald St., Mishra has more space and new opportunities to connect with customers.
People come and share memories of food when they see different products, Mishra said in a recent email to The Sentinel. We failed to see adults acting like children in a candy store while doing business online.
Since the company’s inception, the inventory has expanded to include products from about 35 different countries and includes foods, products, dairy products and household appliances, according to Mishra.
Connecting with the community and understanding his culinary needs has led Mishra as he has built the Keene International Market and he has been conducting surveys for about a year and a half before starting the business.
Japanese products are completely new and this is based on a need we have seen in our public opinion polls, Mishra said, adding that the line includes sushi rice, matcha tea products, sauces and oils.
We really enjoyed hearing the suggestions from our customers and thank them for their patience with us as we get started.
Born in Bhutan, Mishra was transferred to a refugee camp in Nepal at the age of three. In 2009, his family moved to the New Hampshire Lakes Region, then to Connecticut before settling in the Monadnock Region in 2014. He discovered that other local immigrants shared his efforts in finding international products, so he began planning the Keene International Market to address the shortage.
When Keene International Market first opened, Mishra said that if the store aroused enough interest, he would start opening a physical store. Now that that goal has been met, Mishra said the store has big dreams and he hopes to continue to expand its product line and eventually offer Nepalese street food ready for lunch.
Meanwhile, customers can explore global flavors or enjoy a checkered game a board game of Indian origin withoutleaving the city limits.
It’s not just shopping, Mishra said, it’s an adventure.
