UMF was recognized as the Top 10 College by US News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges





FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Top 10 Colleges in Five Special Categories by US News & World Report 2022 Ranking of Top Colleges, Including Best Value College, Public College Top, Top Regional College, Best College for Veterans and Best Performer in Social Mobility. Annual rankings of colleges called UMF Nr. 4 in the Colleges with the Best Value based on the high academic quality and affordability of the Farmingtons that together offer the best value to the students. Farmington also ranks No. 5 in the Main Public Colleges and Nr. 6 in the Best Regional Public and Private Colleges. UMF was also ranked No. 2 in the Best Veterans Colleges, a category to help veterans and active duty service members pursue a more affordable college education. Schools included in this ranking meet a specific criterion, including ranking at the top of their category and GI Invoice certification. The commitment of UMFs to provide an affordable education is reflected in its ranking as Chair no. 2 in Social Mobility in its category. This ranking recognizes how well schools offer affordable access to higher education and graduates from lower family incomes. We are very pleased to once again receive the highest ranking from US News & World Report, said UMF President Edward Serna. For over 150 years, Farmington has opened the door for students to pursue affordable quality education and improve their lives. Despite the changes happening around us, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing our students with a positive college experience and the best career preparation possible. According to its methodology, US News measures academic quality in nine broad areas, including retention and graduation of freshmen, graduate debt, social mobility, expert opinion, faculty resources, student excellence, financial resources, awarding alumni and graduation level performance. “We are very proud of this recognition of Farmington’s excellent education,” said Lisa Ellrich, UMF Admissions Director. “Choosing a student to attend college is a big investment in itself and an important step in securing their future. This national-level knowledge helps prospective students learn more about the Farmington experience and understand the opportunities offered to them in its affluent, student-centered community. “ The UMF ranks in the Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North. Like National Universities, Regional Universities and Colleges offer a full range of undergraduate programs and offer postgraduate education at the master level, but offer little if any doctoral program. In total, US News has collected data on more than 1,850 institutions. While data for all schools are displayed inusnews.com, 1,466 schools were listed. More articles from BDN

