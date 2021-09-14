International
Ottawa healthcare workers feel insulted, frustrated at hospital protests
Healthcare workers at Ottawa Hospital say a national protest day organized in hospitals has made them feel angry and frustrated after a year and a half on the front line of the pandemic.
About 50 people were present from the Civic campus of Ottawa Hospital on Carling Avenueon Monday afternoon protesting peacefully against public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the protesters who spoke to CBC News said they do not necessarily oppose vaccination, but they think it should be a freely made choice.
Alicia Robblee, an intensive care nurse at Civic, said that while she was not scheduled to work the day of the protest, angry people are bringing messages against vaccination and anti-public health to hospitals.
“Demoralizing bull. It makes us angry and we have spent a year and a half going through very difficult and stressful situations at work. We want to feel supported and that makes us feel disrespected,” Robblee said.
“It feels like a direct insult to me and my colleagues.”
Dozens of people protested peacefully against public health measures across the street @OttawaHospitalWith Some cars have made noises in support as they pass. #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/9RYvTzQBPr
The Ontario Registered Nurses Association and the Ontario Medical Association issued a joint statement “strongly condemning” planned outages and calling for designated safe areas around healthcare facilities to protect staff and patients.
Robblee, who is fully vaccinated herself, said she does not personally know any colleagues who took part in the protest and does not want patients to feel like the group that organized them, which was founded by two Ontario nurses, represents them. .
There are more than 11,600 employees at Ottawa Hospital, according to its annual report, and a union representing workers there says a recent email to unvaccinated staff included less than 400 people.
Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Bruyre Hospital all require their staff to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by 15 October. The CHEO vaccine mandate went into effect on September 7th.
Protest in hospital ‘incomprehensible’: ER doctor
Dr Lisa Fischer, who works on the Civic and General campuses of Ottawa Hospital, said she has colleagues who are afraid to face protesters to go to work, they are also concerned that the protests made some sick think two times to come to the hospital.
“I even worry about unvaccinated people, maybe sick at home, who may feel ashamed or as if they will be blamed when they come to the emergency department,” she said.
“We just want to provide people with good health care,” she said. “Targeting healthcare workers after a year and a half of the pandemic is simply incomprehensible.”
Fischer, who is also fully vaccinated, expressed concern that there is not much opportunity for dialogue with people who are still unvaccinated and protesting outside the hospital.
“We know that the suburban minority does not represent the vast majority of Ottawa citizens. There has been a lot of support,” Fischer said.
“We have all made great sacrifices, some more than others. Overall, I think healthcare workers understand this and we want to thank Ottawa for having such a large vaccination rate.”
The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination panel said Monday that 81 percent of the city’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with 87 percent having at least one dose.
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa medical health officer, posted on Twitter her support for the city’s health care workers.
To our healthcare staff and hospital staff: I see you. Your efforts to help protect our community during this pandemic have been tremendous.
These protests are not a reflection of your work.
Your work is important, valued and essential to keeping our community healthy and safe.
The Ottawa Hospital said it increased security as a result of the protest. While the hospital expressed disagreement with the protesters’ messages through its official Twitter account, it also acknowledged their right to protest.
While we respect all the right to free speech, we do not agree with the position held by these demonstrators.
We encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as it is the best form of protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
5/7
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-hospital-protest-vaccine-mandate-1.6174115
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]