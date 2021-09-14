Ottawa healthcare workers feel insulted, frustrated at hospital protests

Healthcare workers at Ottawa Hospital say a national protest day organized in hospitals has made them feel angry and frustrated after a year and a half on the front line of the pandemic.

About 50 people were present from the Civic campus of Ottawa Hospital on Carling Avenueon Monday afternoon protesting peacefully against public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the protesters who spoke to CBC News said they do not necessarily oppose vaccination, but they think it should be a freely made choice.

Alicia Robblee, an intensive care nurse at Civic, said that while she was not scheduled to work the day of the protest, angry people are bringing messages against vaccination and anti-public health to hospitals.

“Demoralizing bull. It makes us angry and we have spent a year and a half going through very difficult and stressful situations at work. We want to feel supported and that makes us feel disrespected,” Robblee said.

“It feels like a direct insult to me and my colleagues.”

Dozens of people protested peacefully against public health measures across the street @OttawaHospitalWith Some cars have made noises in support as they pass. #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/9RYvTzQBPr –@NicoleatCBC

The Ontario Registered Nurses Association and the Ontario Medical Association issued a joint statement “strongly condemning” planned outages and calling for designated safe areas around healthcare facilities to protect staff and patients.

Robblee, who is fully vaccinated herself, said she does not personally know any colleagues who took part in the protest and does not want patients to feel like the group that organized them, which was founded by two Ontario nurses, represents them. .

There are more than 11,600 employees at Ottawa Hospital, according to its annual report, and a union representing workers there says a recent email to unvaccinated staff included less than 400 people.

Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Bruyre Hospital all require their staff to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by 15 October. The CHEO vaccine mandate went into effect on September 7th.

Protest in hospital ‘incomprehensible’: ER doctor

Dr Lisa Fischer, who works on the Civic and General campuses of Ottawa Hospital, said she has colleagues who are afraid to face protesters to go to work, they are also concerned that the protests made some sick think two times to come to the hospital.

“I even worry about unvaccinated people, maybe sick at home, who may feel ashamed or as if they will be blamed when they come to the emergency department,” she said.

“We just want to provide people with good health care,” she said. “Targeting healthcare workers after a year and a half of the pandemic is simply incomprehensible.”

Fischer, who is also fully vaccinated, expressed concern that there is not much opportunity for dialogue with people who are still unvaccinated and protesting outside the hospital.

“We know that the suburban minority does not represent the vast majority of Ottawa citizens. There has been a lot of support,” Fischer said.

A protester against the vaccine mandate approaches a counter-protester in a dinosaur costume in front of the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus on Monday. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

“We have all made great sacrifices, some more than others. Overall, I think healthcare workers understand this and we want to thank Ottawa for having such a large vaccination rate.”

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination panel said Monday that 81 percent of the city’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with 87 percent having at least one dose.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa medical health officer, posted on Twitter her support for the city’s health care workers.

To our healthcare staff and hospital staff: I see you. Your efforts to help protect our community during this pandemic have been tremendous. These protests are not a reflection of your work. Your work is important, valued and essential to keeping our community healthy and safe. –@VeraEtches

The Ottawa Hospital said it increased security as a result of the protest. While the hospital expressed disagreement with the protesters’ messages through its official Twitter account, it also acknowledged their right to protest.