Family of 6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in NS travel trailer

A family of six, including four children, have been killed after a travel trailer caught fire in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

The RCMP was called to fire on Mountain Road in Millvale, NS around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The bodies of six people were found. There were no survivors.

Robert Sears said in an interview with The Canadian Press that his 30-year-old son Robert Jorge Sears had died, along with his regular partner, Michelle Robertson, 28, and four children: Madison, 11, Robert Ryder, 8, Jaxson, 4, and Colin, 3.

“He was a wonderful father and loved everyone, especially his family,” Sears said of his son, adding that his son had worked for a food service company in the area.

He said the family, who lived in Amherst, NS, had been in the trailer for a short stay and he was still awaiting information on what had happened.

RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the trailer was parked on a private plot of land, and was not easily accessible. Officers found the roads “impassable” and it took “a long time” to get to the scene.

By the time officers arrived, the fire was extinguished, Marshall said.

“The outside of the travel trailer was intact,” he added.

Millvale is a small community in Cumberland County near the Westchester Valley, about 50 miles southeast of Amherst and the New Brunswick border.

Marshall was not sure how long he had parked there, but believes the family was in that spot for the weekend. He said the 911 report came from someone who had not heard from the family for a long time and had gone to check on them.

RCMP traffic cone and intersection, near the site of the fire in the trailer that killed 6 members of the NS family (50 km southeast of Amherst.)

The RCMP said the preliminary investigation has led them to believe the fire is not suspicious at this time.

“It certainly is a tragic situation,” Marshall said. “The members who responded would be difficult for them.”

The fire investigation is ongoing Monday with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the RCMP.

The Collingwood Fire Department, which responded to the fire on Sunday, declined to comment on the case, citing the investigation.

Volunteer Jake Cotton said those who responded were doing “as good as we can do now” after the horrific discovery.

Available counseling, memorial erected

The Chignecto Regional Regional Center for Education has confirmed that three of the children were students in the school district.

“Right now, our priority is to support our students and staff members of the North Cumberland Academy, where these unexpected losses will leave a lasting impact on those who knew them,” it was posted on Twitter.

School psychologists, student services consultant and school counselor will be at the school on Monday to provide support.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community affected by this tragedy,” the district wrote.

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said he can not recall any time in the last 40 years when his city has had a similar number of deaths from a single fire.

“It is unimaginable, in this tragedy of a family with four young children, what to do to their family and friends,” he said.

“It’s just unimaginable.”

A memorial has been erected in Victoria Square, where flowers and toys surround a family portrait of the victims.

A memorial has been erected in Amherst, NS for a family of six found dead after a campfire.

– With files from Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press