Nearly 1 million Canadians are expected to vote by mail as the deadline to request a rapprochement

The number of Canadians who choose to vote by mail in next week’s federal election is likely to end up much lower than the initial estimates of the Canadian Election.

The organization said last month it was preparing for a massive increase in email requests as Canadians sought alternative voting methods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls conducted by Elections Canada suggested that between two and three million Canadians would vote by mail this year, up from about 50,000 during the 2019 election.

But with only one day left for voters to request special ballot boxes, which can be delivered by mail, only 985,000 Canadians have done so. About 52,000 of those requests were made by Canadians living abroad. In 2019, such voters account for the majority of mail requests.

Special ballot boxes do not include a list of candidates, voters must write the name of the chosen candidate on the ballot.

Special ballots can also be cast at Election offices in Canada. They are also used to vote in places such as hospitals and prisons.

Election Canada has said it expects the vast majority of special ballots required this year to be delivered by mail.

Voters requesting mail sets are also not allowed to vote in person during pre-election polls or on election day.

If you wish to vote by post but have not yet cast your ballot, you can apply online at this websiteThe deadline to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, September 14, at 6 p.m.

Election Day is next Monday, September 20th.

Delays are expected due to postal ballots

Despite the number of applications falling far short of the expected demand, postal ballots are still expected to make the 2021 election an unusual one, as results in some tight races may be delayed by several days.

Chief Election Officer Stephane Perrault has warned that election officials will not begin counting ballots by mail until September 21 in order to ensure that all ballots received from the interruption are counted.

Perrault said it could take two to five days to complete the counting of ballots by mail, which could prevent close races from being called until the counting is over.

Voters in Victoria have demanded 11,288 special ballots since Sept. 13, the most from any constituency in Canada. The trips were decided by just 2,382 votes in 2019, suggesting that a similarly close race could be among those delayed as ballot papers were counted by mail.

In the 2019 elections, nine ballots were cast by a margin of 500 votes or less.

Advanced survey figures similar to 2019

Today also marks the last day for Canadians to vote in advance in the polls, which opened on Friday.

Poll figures collected so far also suggest the option has been popular, but not much more so than in the 2019 federal election.

Thank you for your patience during the first days of the preliminary polls. On Friday, our first estimates show that more than 1.3 million Canadians voted in person. This is more than on the first day of preliminary surveys during GE43! #Our voting #CdnPoli # Elxn44 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0d6QMg6YqD –@ZbijjetCan_E

About 1.3 million Canadians cast their ballots in Friday’s primary during the first of four days of voting, the Canadian Election said. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday are not yet available.

More than 4.9 million people voted in advance in the 2019 election polls.