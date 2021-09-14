International
Nearly 1 million Canadians are expected to vote by mail as the deadline to request a rapprochement
The number of Canadians who choose to vote by mail in next week’s federal election is likely to end up much lower than the initial estimates of the Canadian Election.
The organization said last month it was preparing for a massive increase in email requests as Canadians sought alternative voting methods amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls conducted by Elections Canada suggested that between two and three million Canadians would vote by mail this year, up from about 50,000 during the 2019 election.
But with only one day left for voters to request special ballot boxes, which can be delivered by mail, only 985,000 Canadians have done so. About 52,000 of those requests were made by Canadians living abroad. In 2019, such voters account for the majority of mail requests.
Special ballot boxes do not include a list of candidates, voters must write the name of the chosen candidate on the ballot.
Special ballots can also be cast at Election offices in Canada. They are also used to vote in places such as hospitals and prisons.
Election Canada has said it expects the vast majority of special ballots required this year to be delivered by mail.
Voters requesting mail sets are also not allowed to vote in person during pre-election polls or on election day.
If you wish to vote by post but have not yet cast your ballot, you can apply online at this websiteThe deadline to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, September 14, at 6 p.m.
Election Day is next Monday, September 20th.
Delays are expected due to postal ballots
Despite the number of applications falling far short of the expected demand, postal ballots are still expected to make the 2021 election an unusual one, as results in some tight races may be delayed by several days.
Chief Election Officer Stephane Perrault has warned that election officials will not begin counting ballots by mail until September 21 in order to ensure that all ballots received from the interruption are counted.
Perrault said it could take two to five days to complete the counting of ballots by mail, which could prevent close races from being called until the counting is over.
Voters in Victoria have demanded 11,288 special ballots since Sept. 13, the most from any constituency in Canada. The trips were decided by just 2,382 votes in 2019, suggesting that a similarly close race could be among those delayed as ballot papers were counted by mail.
In the 2019 elections, nine ballots were cast by a margin of 500 votes or less.
Advanced survey figures similar to 2019
Today also marks the last day for Canadians to vote in advance in the polls, which opened on Friday.
Poll figures collected so far also suggest the option has been popular, but not much more so than in the 2019 federal election.
Thank you for your patience during the first days of the preliminary polls. On Friday, our first estimates show that more than 1.3 million Canadians voted in person. This is more than on the first day of preliminary surveys during GE43! #Our voting #CdnPoli # Elxn44 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0d6QMg6YqD
About 1.3 million Canadians cast their ballots in Friday’s primary during the first of four days of voting, the Canadian Election said. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday are not yet available.
More than 4.9 million people voted in advance in the 2019 election polls.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/mail-in-voting-deadline-1.6173854
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]