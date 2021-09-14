Britain to delay some post-Brexit border controls due to Covid crisis Brexit





Brexit controls on food and animal products that would take effect in January are being postponed until July 2022 due to the potential impact on businesses, the British government has announced. It is also delaying documents required by October 1 for imports of food and animal products including milk, eggs, honey and compound products such as lasagna and pepper pizzas. Despite pleas from the National Farmers Union and the Food and Beverage Federation that such a postponement would give European exporters a commercial advantage over British firms, the government decided there was no solution due to pressures on global supply chains. IN a written ministerial statement, Penny Mordaunt, general payer, said: The pandemic has had longer-term impacts on businesses, both in the UK and the European Union, than many observers expected in March. There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors, including the pandemic and rising costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being felt especially in the agrifood sector. In these circumstances, the government has decided to further delay some elements of the new controls, especially those related to sanitary and phytosanitary goods (SPS). The move means Britain has been given a period of de facto transition to bed in controls agreed under the Brexit agreement with the EU. Signs the government may have to delay physical checks on food and animal products coming from the EU surfaced over the summer when officials told angry Dover residents plans for a giant truck fleet for HMRC and sanitation and phytosanitary inspections. (SPS) was radically reduced and would not be ready until July 2022. The lack of government planning for Brexit meant that the necessary infrastructure including border control posts at major ferry ports, including Holyhead, Pembrokeshire and Dover, had not yet been built. Monday’s announcement confirmed that the pre-announcement of agri-food imports in the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which would take effect on October 1st, will return in January. New applications for export health certificates, which would also come on 1 October, would be delayed by nine months until 1 July 2022, while SPS checks due on 1 January would be delayed by six months by 1 July 2022 . Business executives including NFU said the delay in new trade barriers would not address food shortages in supermarkets as this was the result of a chronic shortage of truck drivers. The Food and Beverage Federation said all major supermarkets importing fruits and vegetables from the continent were already prepared for the paperwork.

