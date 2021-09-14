When Nova Scotia reopens under Phase 5, rapid COVID-19 testing sites will be closed

As Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, the province is closing its rapid COVID-19 testing sites.

Rapid testing is intended for asymptomatic people 16 years of age and older who have not traveled, have been to a potential exposure site, or have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

The Nova Scotia Health website has dates and locations for rapid test sites, but the last two listed are for Halifax and Dartmouth on Tuesday, with no future dates listed.

Nova Scotia is preparing for the fourth wave of the pandemic. On Monday, the province announced 73 new cases of COVID-19, a figure covering three days of testing. Provinces said there are signs of community spread in the central area among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40 taking part in social activities.

When the province reaches Phase 5, mask mandates and collection limits will fall.

Rapid testing identified 20% of cases during the third wave, Liberals say

Liberal leader Iain Rankinis called on the province to keep the sites open, noting that rapid test sites helped limit the size and duration of the third wave of the Nova Scotia pandemic.

“Nova Scotia was recognized as a national leader in rapid testing,” he said in a statement. “Screening sites across the province allowed easy access to results within an hour, giving Scotland and new visitors peace of mind while traveling in the province and supporting local businesses.

“The strategy worked. Rapid testing identified approximately 20 percent of COVID-19 cases during the third wave, allowing us to quickly identify and contain new cases and close contacts.”

The closure of rapid testing sites corresponds to a change in the province’s approach to COVID-19 testing, said chief health officer Dr. Robert Strangat at last week’s COVID-19 conference. Under Phase 5, the focus will be on symptomatic testing and the asymptomatic work testing program, which has about 300 participating firms.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin is urging the province to hold fast COVID-19 testing sites as Nova Scotia awaits implementation of its October 4 vaccination certification policy. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

“I’m glad this gives us a strong surveillance network,” Strang said. “We do not need to do general asymptomatic tests as we go through Phase 5 as we have done in the past.

“If things change and our epidemiology changes, we may need again as part of a focused and targeted approach to more aggressive, general asymptomatic testing.”

The province did not comment further to CBC News. Instead, he said to tune in to Tuesday’s COVID conference at 3 p.m.

