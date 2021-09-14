UN Human Rights Council 48: Sri Lankan Base Group Statement





Thank you, Madam President This statement is from the Sri Lankan Main Group which includes Canada, Germany, Northern Macedonia, Malawi, Montenegro and the United Kingdom. We thank the High Commissioner for updating it in Sri Lanka and call on the OHCHR to provide the necessary resources to implement Resolution 46/1. We recognize the challenges Sri Lanka is facing due to the COVID 19 pandemic and express our condolences to the people of Sri Lanka for the many lives lost. We continue to emphasize the importance of a comprehensive reconciliation and accountability process. We note that Sri Lanka stated its intention to promote reconciliation and to ensure the continuity of the work of the Office of the Missing and the Office of Reparations. We call on the Government to ensure the political independence of these institutions. We are disappointed that even the limited progress made in accountability in key emblematic cases has regressed. Recent developments on the issue involving the disappearance of 11 young people in 2008-2009 is of particular concern. We are deeply concerned about current human rights developments, in particular the increase in restrictions on civic space including reports of surveillance and intimidation of civil society groups, intimidation of journalists and punishments for those protesting peacefully. We emphasize the importance of providing a safe and enabling environment for civil society actors. We reiterate our request made at the 47th session for an independent and impartial investigation into the deaths in police custody. The Sri Lankan Government’s rapprochement with the international community and statements of intent regarding the reform of the Terrorism Prevention Act are welcome, although our long-standing concerns about this legislation remain. We call on the Government of Sri Lanka to bring its anti-terrorism legislation in line with its international human rights obligations. We call on the Sri Lankan government to reconsider their intention to introduce a rehabilitation process under the Terrorism Prevention Act that lacks judicial oversight. In this context we remain concerned about the continued detention of human rights lawyer Hejaaz Hezbollah and poet and teacher Ahnaf Jazeem under the PTA. We call on Sri Lanka to cooperate fully with the High Commissioner and remain ready to support the Government in implementing Resolution 46/1. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/un-human-rights-council-48-core-group-statement-on-sri-lanka The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos