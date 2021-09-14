Putin in isolation after possible exposure to Coronavirus





Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin is being isolated because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Mr Putin canceled a planned trip to Tajikistan this week for a Central Asian, Kremlin security summit said, describing a phone call Mr. Putin had with Emomali Rahmon, Tajik President. Vladimir Putin said that in relation to the identified cases of coronavirus in his environment, he must respect the isolation for a certain period of time, the statement said. Mr Putin said earlier this year that he had been vaccinated against the two-dose Russia Sputnik V vaccine regimen.

Mr Putin signaled on Monday that he might need to be isolated, although some Russian media interpreted his comments as a joke. Even around me, there are problems with this Covid, he said in an informal conversation with Paralympic athletes at an event in the Kremlin that was broadcast by state media. I think I may need to quarantine soon, myself. Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry S. Peskov, told reporters on Tuesday that the president had been in close contact with many people who had tested positive for the virus. He said Mr Putin would continue to work while in isolation and expressed confidence that the vaccine would protect him from a serious case of the disease. “We all know that the vaccine is guaranteed to protect you from serious consequences, but cases of the disease are still possible,” Peskov said. The president is absolutely healthy. Mr. Putin was scheduled to attend a summit Friday of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security group. He will continue to attend the meeting, but will do so via video link, the Kremlin said. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping are also scheduled to address the rally at a distance.

The isolation of Mr. Putin the first time he has taken such a step due to possible exposure underscores the continuing severity of pandemics in Russia. While Mr. Putin has said Russia has handled the pandemic better than many Western countries, widespread reluctance to vaccinate and wearing weak masks have allowed the Delta variant of the coronavirus to spread largely uncontrollably. Russia officially reported coronavirus mortality has been substantially flat, with just under 800 deaths a day, since July. The extraordinary stability of the daily tariff has led some analysts to question its veracity, although officials insist it is accurate. Mr Putin had several personal events on Monday as officials were discussing whether he should enter quarantine. In addition to hosting the Paralympic athletes, Mr. Putin on Monday met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally in the Middle East. The meeting with Mr. al-Assad, Peskov said, took place before the decision on the necessity of isolation was made. No one’s health has been put at risk, Peskov said. Both Mr al-Assad and his wife, Asma, became infected with the virus but recovered quickly, officials said in March. There was no word from Syria on Tuesday that Mr al-Assad would have to isolate himself after meeting with Mr Putin. “We are working together to solve the most important problem facing all of humanity today in the fight against coronavirus infection,” Putin told al-Assad, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin on Tuesday. I hope that, with our joint efforts, we will be able to help the Syrian people stand up in every sense of the word. Russia intervened in support of Mr al-Assad in Syria’s civil war in 2015 and turned the tide of the conflict in his favor amid heavy criticism from human rights groups over a brutal bombing campaign. Russia submitted 250,000 doses of his single Sputnik Light vaccine in Syria in July. Ivan Nechepurenko contributed reporting.

