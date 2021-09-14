Trudeau empowered by anti-vaccine protests in Canadian elections, few wanted | Justin Trudeau

When he was hit with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined a prominent list of political leaders to whom things had been thrown by disgruntled citizens. His father, former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had stones (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown into his train car in the early 1980s.

But the gravel incident which led to allegations of gun attack against protesters has put the image of a defending prime minister at the forefront of an election that, for many, is undesirable and has so far lacked a coherent theme.

Trudeau called early elections in late August, sparking complaints that the country would cast ballots during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He defended the move, saying that after going through a deadly pandemic, Canadians should have a say in the country’s future.

After 17 months have passed, nothing like us we have ever experienced, Canadians deserve to choose what the next 17 months will look like, what the next 17 years will look like and beyond. And I know we have the right plan, the right team and proven leadership to meet that moment, he said. So to the other parties: please explain why you do not think Canadians should have a choice? Why do not you think this is a crucial moment?

The initial response was a collapse in opinion polls for the caretaker Prime Minister, who is seeking his third term in office after six years in office.

Days before the country voted, numerous polls suggest that most Canadians do not believe elections are necessary. And Trudeau now lags behind conservative leader Erin OToole, a former Air Force pilot, with an average of nearly two points in national polls.

OToole, who has run a medium-sized campaign with an emphasis on workers’ rights, has argued that Trudeau’s political ambitions in parliament rather than the country’s health are why Canadians are facing their second federal election in two years.

Leadership is about putting others first, not yourself, OToole said during the English-only debate.

Despite his obstruction in the polls, however, Trudeaus’s political fate is not necessarily linked to the nature of public opinion horse racing. Conservative support is stronger in areas, such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, where fewer seats can be won. Liberals, by contrast, do well in affluent provinces like Ontario and Quebec. In 2019, for example, the Liberal party won 157 of the 338 seats in parliament, despite losing the popular vote to the Conservatives by 1.2%, or 220,449 votes. The Conservatives won just 121 seats.

And with the first days of the campaign looming over the summer holidays, most voters have only recently begun to pay attention to the extremely short, 36-day campaign, giving Trudeau the chance to save his chances for a third victory when Canadians go to the polls on September 20th.

In recent weeks, a wave of protests, some of which have forced the prime minister to cancel public events, has drawn attention to a virulent vaccine movement, as well as the growing influence of Canada’s far-right People’s Party. of protests.

Led by former Conservative cabinet minister Maxime Bernier (who himself was recently hit with an egg), the party has campaigned for years on an anti-immigrant, Islamophobic populist platform with little electoral success.

But months of public blockade have given the party an opportunity to channel growing frustrations mostly among male voters.

[The Peoples party] has taken this platform anti-vaccine, anti-blockade, anti-mask and has linked to a more traditional, right-wing agenda. And that gave them a rise in polls we have not seen before, said Andrew McDougall, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto. Whether or not those who support the People’s Party will show up on election day is an open question. We do not know what effect this party will have, people are still trying to understand it.

The PPC still has low electoral prospects at best, but it has nevertheless overtaken the Green party, which is mired in political squabbles.

OToole is likely to be wary that it could lose votes on the eve of the People’s party. And this is something he will want to keep under control. But hell loses more votes if he decides to embrace the far-right agenda.

Sensing an opportunity to shift campaign narratives, Trudeau has repeatedly attacked OTooles’ refusal to embrace vaccine mandates as Covid-19 cases escalate and tried to link the Conservative leader to vaccine protests.

Shame on you, Erin OToole, Trudeau said after being beaten by protesters. You have to punish those people, you have to correct them, you have to use your voice and actually add it to us who understand that vaccinations are the way through this pandemic.

OToole has repeatedly condemned the protests, but has been questioned by reporters’ questions about unvaccinated members of his party. While the party has said it encourages vaccines, it has stopped supporting a mandate, instead suggesting the decision should be a personal choice.

The protests, however, have given his campaign something missing, said Aaron Wherry, a veteran CBC political journalist and author of Promise & Risk: Justin Trudeau in powerwith

After an event was canceled due to protests, Trudeau met with reporters later that night.