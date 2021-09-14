CUNY Colleges Once again earn high marks in US News and World Report Rankings – CUNY Newswire

Six rankings among the top 20 public universities in the North US; Eight key performers in Social Mobility have been named; Eight cited for ethnic diversity

Six New York City University colleges are among the top 20 public universities in the northern United States, according toUS News & World Reports latest rankingsreleased today. The magazine also named eight CUNY colleges among the best for social mobility and cited eight schools for their strong ethnic diversity, providing even more evidence that the University continues to provide access to a middle-class life for next-generation college students. first, immigrants, students from colored communities and other historically incontinent groups.

These rankings from US News & World Report are further affirmation that CUNY continues to deliver on its historic mission to provide a quality and affordable education for our students, many of whom come from traditionally incontinent communities and reflect full diversity of New York,said Chancellor Flix V. Matos RodrguezDespite the challenges of the last two years, CUNY remains one of the most important engines for social mobility in the entire higher education landscape enabling students to achieve their American dream.

The journal ranks Baruch College the third highest among public universities in the northern region. Five other CUNY colleges closed the top 20 public universities in the region, including four of the top 10 Hunter colleges (5), John Jay College of Criminal Justice (9), Queens College (10), Lehman College (14) and Brooklyn College (18) Staten Island College drew 47-61 on the same list. Among the public colleges in the northern region (distinguished from universities by US News because they award less than half of their degrees in the liberal arts), York College ranked 19th, New York City College of Technology ranked 21st, and Medgar Evers College tied for 22-23.

Social mobility

CUNY dominated the ranking of social mobility journals with six of the 11 major public universities in the northern region, including: Baruch (2), Hunter (3), Lehman (4), John Jay (5), Queens College (9) and Brooklyn (11). The CUNY schools recognized as the best performers in the same category of social mobility for public colleges in the northern region are York (11) and New York City of Technology (24).

Ethnic Diversity

The US News 2022 ranking also cited six top CUNY colleges among public universities in the northern region for their high levels of ethnic diversity. The journal uses a formula to create a diversity index ranging from 0 to 1 (1 is the most diverse).

CUNY dominated the list with Brooklyn College having the highest diversity index (0.77) among regional public universities, followed by Hunter and Queens (both equal to a ranking of 0.73), Baruch (0.72) and Staten Island College, and John Jay (bound at 0.70). In the northern category of regional colleges, City Tech had the highest ranking of ethnic diversity (0.73) followed by York College (0.71).

Main teaching programs

CUNY was ranked highly among the regional universities in the north for the best university teaching programs with five schools making the list of journals: Hunter (10), Lehman and Queens (equal to 14), and Baruch and John Jay (of equal to 18). CUNY had four schools among the regional universities in the north that are best for veterans: Hunter (7), Queens (15), Lehman (23) and Brooklyn (27). Three CUNY senior colleges were on the list of regional universities’ most innovative journals: Baruch (tied for 10), John Jay (tied for 14) and Lehman (tied for 20).

Also known as one of the most prominent schools is New York City College, which is ranked by US News & World Report at No. 148 in the ranking of its national universities, 67 in general among the highest public universities of the nations and Nr. 10 in place for performance in the social mobility category. Also comes to Nr. 96 (related) to the best university engineering programs in schools, the highest of which is a doctorate.

The Princeton review recently also ranked three CUNY colleges among countriesTop 50 public schools with the best value Baruch (15), Hunter (34) and Brooklyn (35). Moreover, CCNY, Baruch, Brooklyn and Hunter were among the top Northeastern colleges in the US, while Baruch was also quoted as having 19 the best alumni network in the country among public universities.

New York City University is the largest urban public university of the nations, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of New York City’s blood. Founded in 1847 as the first free public institution of the nations of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 colleges, and seven graduate or professional institutions spread across New York City in five counties, serving over 260,000 undergraduate and graduate students and awarding 55,000 degrees each year. Mixing quality and affordability CUNY boosts almost six times as many low-income students in the middle class and beyond as all of the combined Ivy League colleges. More than 80 percent of University graduates reside in New York, contributing to all aspects of the economic, civic, and cultural life of cities and diversifying the city workforce into every sector. CUNY graduates and faculty have received many prestigious honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 26 MacArthur Genius Grants. The historic mission of the Universities continues to this day: to provide a first-level public education for all students, regardless of means or background.

###