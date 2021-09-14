Symphony Valdosta plays international peace concert Local News





The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and the Valdosta Rotary Club are taking part in an international concert that puts creativity against violence, music against terrorism. The online virtual Shaping Music Through Peace concerts are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, September 18th. “The performances will come out to provide a general history of how peace is formed through the arts,” according to a statement from the organizers. “Each 90-minute show features musicians from Iraq, Australia, Turkey, Hong Kong, Georgia (USA) and Colorado (USA).” The part of Georgia contains VSO. The Music Shaping Committee, consists of Rotarians from nine international Rotary districts, which includes 6920, Valdosta district and Nancy DeRuyter Warren of the Valdosta Rotary Club. She is also a board member of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. She said she was inspired by the concept behind the concert. Karim Wasfi is the inspiration. When three car bombs exploded on a street in Baghdad, the famous Iraqi maestro picked up his cello and visited the country. He was playing music where the bombs had exploded just the day before. In a video that has been viewed millions of times online, Wasfi explains, “I wanted to flood the scene with culture and beauty. He has since organized programs that teach Iraqi youth instruments and classical music. Wasfi and young musicians travel all over Baghdad playing concerts. Virtual Peace Sharing Concerts through Music are designed “to celebrate the UN International Day of Peace and to support the work of Karim Wasfis Peace through the Rotary Peace Arts Foundation and programs,” organizers said. Warren contacted Howard Hsu, director and music conductor of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, for participation earlier this year. Hsu said the VSO has been fortunate to find ways to perform during the last 18 months of the pandemic. The orchestra has performed concerts that are a mix of play for a live audience while registering for home audiences. To attend the virtual international concert, Hsu chose a recording from a VSO concert earlier this year. He chose the Serenade of composer Antonin Dvorak of the string orchestra in E Major, Op. 22 “I chose this because it is one of the absolute classics,” Hsu said. The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performance will feature performances by Jun Yi Ma, Sydney (Australia) Opera Orchestra Director and Concertmaster, Cihat Askin from Turkey, international artist and educator, Hong Kong Phoebus Chan, composer and pianist, and the Colorado Littleton Symphony Orchestra. The concert also raises funds for the Wasfis Peace Through the Arts Foundation and Rotary peace programs. South Georgia organizations and people joining global sponsors include Theme Adventures Wild Adventures, Valdosta Rotary Club District 6920, Tom and Mary Gooding and Warren, she said. To register, for sponsorship and for more information on events, visit www.ShapingPeaceThruMusic.org; or email Warren, [email protected]

