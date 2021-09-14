Edmonton gyms, theaters, restaurants among businesses forcing COVID-19 vaccine trials

More businesses and organizations in Edmonton are asking customers and staff to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Alberta government refuses to impose a mandate across the province.

Gyms, restaurants, theaters and clubs are among the businesses that introduce vaccine passports.

The YEG Cycle spinning studio on Whyte Avenue will require proof of vaccination starting Sept. 15.

Co-owner Andrew Obrecht said he did not think he would be in a position to force this on himself. But when COVID-19 cases began to rise again and with almost no provincial restrictions, he knew it was inevitable.

“We were looking at the writing on the wall,” Obrecht said in an interview last week.

“We heard a lot of comments from our riders that they were feeling increasingly insecure about the fact that they were not sure that the people around them were fully vaccinated.”

The studio does not want to return to operation with only 20 percent of the capacity with barriers between bicycle cases, which continue to grow, Obrecht said in an interview last week.

Clients will be asked to show proof of vaccination with a paper copy, a MyHealth Alberta digital registry or an official immunization registry from another province.

“Of course, it would be good if this were implemented at the government level,” Obrecht said. “So there was a resilience, but a lot of businesses had to take it on their shoulders.”

Clients most of whom are regular clients should show the vaccination test only once, which will be registered, he noted.

Dan Smith, executive director of Metro Cinema at Strathcona’s Old Garneau Theater, said they are also launching the initiative on September 20th.

“For us the value is clear, I think it’s important for the community to do that,” Smith said. “I expect other countries’ businesses, restaurants, retail spaces, what you have will probably see the real, tangible benefit of doing it in terms of increasing security.”

Cinema Metro will also accept a recent negative COVID-19 test, he said.

Smith is looking at long-term opportunities as the pandemic continues.

“People will not want capacity restrictions forever and masks forever, and that’s one way to do it in the safest way possible.”

As the City of Edmonton and the county resume the mask mandate inside, moviegoers are required to wear masks in all areas of the theater building until they sit down.

The cinema also holds seats at social distances, with groups required to be two meters apart.

Last week, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro reiterated the government’s stance that they are leaving the decision to businesses and individual organizations for now.

“If there is evidence when we look at vaccine passports as they are activated in other provinces, I’m happy to look at that information,” Shandro told reporters in a government announcement at Rocky Mountain House.

“At this time we have made the decision that these decisions be led by those jobs and those businesses,” Shandro said.

Mixed reactions

The news that the YEG Cycle will require evidence of vaccination attracted some clients who were reluctant to re-engage in the gym, Obrecht said.

It has also drawn outrage, mostly on social media, but also from callers making threats.

“Something like something we had to equip our team to prepare for something we never thought we would have to do in this business.”

The downtown Citadel Theater is also introducing a vaccine passport protocol starting this week.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is committing to a government-led certification program.

The chamber issued a press release Monday, citing a recent poll by Leger showing that across the province, 70 per cent of businesses and 74 per cent of citizens support vaccine certification.

On Monday, post-secondary institutions including the University of Alberta, NAIT and MacEwan announced that they too would approve the mandate.

