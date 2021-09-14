An extremely rare ‘megapod’ of more than 100 vertebrate whales surrounds the boat off the coast of Australia





The whales set sail near Bermagui, about 236 miles (380 kilometers) from Sydney, New South Wales, while feeding on a large bait ball – a tightly packed school of fish swimming in a spherical shape.

Simon Millar, owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures, was leading a team training camp with his staff when they spotted the whales on September 9th. In the video, whales can be seen flapping their tails in the ocean, trying to graze fish.

Millar said it was only the second time that a massive collection of whales – known as “megapods” – had ever been seen in Australian waters.

“It was incredible,” he told CNN. “We saw whales swimming all over the area. They were everywhere. We were very lucky.

“Sight and sound were really something.” Australia’s coastline is enlivened by whale tails each year between April and November as they swim north from the Antarctic, where they spend the summer feeding, in subtropical waters, where they mate and give birth, according to Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment in Australia with Their annual migration can cover up to 6,214 miles (10,000 kilometers) and attract thousands of visitors to coastal cities like Bayron Bay, Hervey Bay and Eden. Most bumps migrate back to the Southern Ocean from September to November, the department said. Millar said the whales he has seen this year have been fed much more, probably due to lack of food. “We are impoverishing their food source in Antarctica by fishing,” he said. David M. Baker, Associate Professor at the Swire Institute of Marine Science at Hong Kong University, said humans “compete with (whales) directly for food,” and we are changing where there is food “by changing the global climate.” “Global fishing impoverishes the very things whales eat, such as fish food and krill, and can severely impair their recovery,” he said. “Climate change is also hurting the recovery of some species, including critically endangered right whales in the North Atlantic.”

