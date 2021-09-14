International
Russian Putin criticizes the presence of foreign troops in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country.
Putin was referring to hundreds of US troops stationed in eastern Syria and working with Kurdish-led fighters in the fight against the Islamic State militant group, as well as Turkish forces in northern Syria. Speaking during a rare meeting in Moscow on Monday night with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, he said the presence of foreigners is illegal because they do not have permission to be there from the United Nations or the Syrian government.
Russia joined the 10-year-old Syrian conflict in September 2015, when the Syrian army appeared close to collapse and has since helped overthrow the balance of power in favor of Assad, whose forces now control most of the country. Hundreds of Russian troops have been deployed throughout Syria and they also have a military air base along Syria’s Mediterranean coast.
Assad has rarely traveled abroad in the last decade since the start of the conflict in Syria, except to visit key allies Russia and Iran. Assad and Putin discussed co-operation between their armies and ways to continue operations to gain control of the last rebel-held areas in Syria, state media in Damascus reported.
Putin later announced that he would be isolated due to coronavirus cases in his inner circle. Assad and his wife tested positive for coronavirus in March, and recovered three weeks later.
It was the first meeting between the two allies since they held a summit in the Syrian capital in January last year. The two also met at the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2017 and Moscow in 2015. Syrian state television described Monday’s meeting as long and said the two were later joined by Syria’s foreign minister and foreign minister. Russia’s defense to discuss bilateral relations and the fight against terrorism.
This clearly violates international law and does not allow you to make every effort to consolidate the country, Putin was quoted as saying of Assad about foreign forces, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.
“Only a consolidation of all forces in Syria will allow the country to rise to its feet and begin sustainable development, moving forward,” Putin said.
Putin and Assad also discussed the political process in the war-torn country, TV said.
“I am happy to meet in Moscow, six years after our joint operations to fight terrorism,” Syrian television quoted Assad as saying.
In recent weeks, Syrian opposition activists have said Russian warplanes have carried out attacks in the northwestern province of Idlib, the country’s last major rebel stronghold. The region is home to about 4 million people, many of them internally displaced by the conflict.
Last week, a ceasefire negotiated by Russia went into effect to end a government siege and intense fighting in the southern city of Daraa. The deal brought rebel-held areas in the city under government control for the first time since 2013.
“We aim in Syria as governments and institutions to move in parallel between land liberation and the political process,” the television quoted Assad as saying.
The television said that during the meeting, the two leaders discussed co-operation between their armies in the fight against terrorism and the continuation of the liberation of lands held by terrorists. The Assad government refers to all armed opposition groups as terrorists.
The Russian President noted that our joint efforts have liberated the main, overwhelming territory of the Syrian Republic. Speaking with Assad, Putin added that the terrorists have suffered very serious, significant damage and the Syrian government, led by you, controls 90% of the territory.
The Syrian conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests and later turned into a civil war that killed half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including 5 million refugees abroad. .
Litvinova reported from Moscow.
