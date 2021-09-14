Brexit: Britain delays border controls as food industry warns of permanent shortages





Controls over food products by the European Union have been postponed for another six months and will now begin in July 2022, Brexit Minister David Frost said in a statement on Tuesday. A request to notify border staff of food products arriving from Europe that was scheduled to take effect on 1 October has also been postponed to January 2022.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was originally planning to introduce controls on EU imports after the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January 2021. But was forced to announce first postponement last year in the midst of the pandemic to avoid accumulating pain for British business and drowning out vital food supplies.

The new delay comes as UK supermarkets try to keep their shelves fully loaded amid a supply chain caused by the pandemic and workers shortages that have been caused in part by the country leaving the European Union. Some EU workers left after Brexit, and farms, food processing plants and truck transport companies can no longer recruit from the European Union due to new UK immigration rules.

Retailers are now trying to provide the supplies needed for sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

Europe is the most important source of food for Britons, with 30% of all UK food eaten produced there, according to the British Retail Consortium. The country is particularly dependent on Europe for fresh food during the winter months. After Brexit, the British government introduced its own system of regulations for human, plant and animal health. Separation means both sides now have to carry out “sanitary and phytosanitary” checks at the border by checking specialized documents and doing some physical inspections adding new barriers to trade. Frost said the government’s new timetable for border controls was “pragmatic”. “We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than deal with new demands at the border,” Frost said in a statement Tuesday. “Businesses will now have more time to prepare for these checks.” The food and beverage industry criticized the government for the last-minute change, saying it punishes businesses that prepared for the new import regime on October 1st and rewards companies that ignored official guidelines. “Many food and beverage manufacturers will be concerned about the delay of this fundamental change,” said Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Beverage Federation, in a statement: “Just 17 days ago, the carpet was pulled.” The delay also gives EU producers an advantage over UK companies, whose products are already subject to full post-Brexit controls when exported to Europe. “Repeated failure to implement full UK border controls on EU imports since 1 January 2021 undermines trust and confidence between businesses. Worse, it actually helps UK competitors,” Wright said. , citing the “asymmetric nature of border controls”. Industry groups have blamed labor shortages on a tight labor market and an exodus of EU nationals. The Road Transport Association says the UK is missing around 100,000 truckers, 20,000 of whom are EU nationals who fled the country after Brexit. There were a record 1 million vacancies in the UK from June to August, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Many employers have been unable to hire substitute workers from the European Union due to stricter immigration rules introduced by the UK government after Brexit. McDonald’s MCD Supermarkets and restaurants are caught in the middle.was forced to remove milkshakes from its menu earlier this summer and Nando closed 45 restaurants after running out of its famous peri peri dish. Suppliers have warned of further disruption which means the British may need to go without staple foods like turkey and pigs on blankets later this year. Wright has warned that product shortages may be here to stay. The food and beverage industry is short of 500,000 workers, he estimates. “The result of the labor shortage is that the only system at the time that has supported supermarkets, shops and restaurants, so food has arrived on the shelf or in the kitchen, just when you need it, no longer works,” he said last week during an event organized by the Institute for Government. “And I do not think it will work again, I think we will see that we are now in permanent shortages,” he said. The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that delaying border controls could help ease pressure on supply chains ahead of the busy holiday period. But he warned that the impact would be “short-lived” if the problems faced by businesses were not addressed. “Where supply bottlenecks are caused by labor shortages, the UK should use immigration levers within its gift to alleviate short-term pressures,” Sean McGuire, CBI Europe Director, said in a statement.

