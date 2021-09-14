International
Anti-bullying phones given to Scottish prisoners ‘used for drug trafficking’
Allegedly broken cell phones given to prisoners in Scotland during the Covid blockade are said to be being used to arrange drug deals and other criminal activities.
Scottish Government policy should have allowed prisoners to have contact with their families while visits were limited, but new figures suggest it is being abused.
According to the Scottish Prison Service, since August last year 728 phones have been found with illegal SIM cards, which are used for drug trafficking and other criminal activities.
Practice, which was revealed by ITV News in a separate report, undermines a promise made by then-Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf that the phones would be safe.
When the policy was announced in April 2020, the Scottish government said security restrictions on phones would prevent them from being misused.
This included monitoring outgoing calls, blocking incoming calls, restricting the numbering of numbers, and removing texts and Internet services.
But John McTavish, a prison officer at Scotland’s largest prison HMP Barlinnie, said about a third of the phones given to inmates had been tampered with.
You give a prisoner a phone, and they are very, very genius. If they put their mind to something, they can do anything at all, he told the broadcaster.
Within a few hours, evidence of manipulation [system] had fled.
I checked the phones in one of the halls here in March, and out of the 300 inmates who were there, there were probably about 100 phones tampered with altogether.
When Nicola Sturgeon was challenged about the practice in an ITV interview, she said she was unaware of the matter and would instruct officials to look into it.
We created another way for prisoners to have contact with their families, in some cases with their children, she added.
If you want to give me evidence that the phones have been tampered with, and I will absolutely look into it.
She added: We have not understood well in every aspect about drugs, that is why we have the scandal of drug deaths that are at the level they are.
Scottish Conservative drug policy spokeswoman Sue Webber noted that the cell phone policy had cost taxpayers 2.7 million.
Shockingly shocking that the SNP government seems unaware that hundreds of taxpayer-funded phones provided to prisoners are being used by criminals to sell drugs. Nicola Sturgeon did not even know it was happening, she added.
Supposedly uncontrollable SNP phones have played directly into the hands of drug dealers and organized crime.
We need an urgent explanation of how this mess happened and the SNP should start preventing drug use in prison by stopping the supply.
