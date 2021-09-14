International
O’Toole Urges Canadians to Punish Trudeau for Calling “Unwanted and Unnecessary Elections”
With just six days left in this election campaign, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is stepping up pressure on his Liberal opponent by urging Canadians to punish Justin Trudeau for inciting what he called “undesirable and unnecessary elections.”
Since the first day of the campaign, opposition leaders have focused their criticism of Trudeau on calling the election itself an attempt to take advantage of the ongoing frustration among voters over the decision to hold an election campaign amid the wave of fourth of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to reporters at a campaign stop in Russell, Ont., Today, O’Toole said a leader who calls early elections during a health crisis “is not a person you can trust.” He said Trudeau was trying to stage an interested “seizure of power” at a dangerous time.
“The choice is clear”
“For Canadians, the choice is clear. Do we reward Trudeau for calling for an unnecessary $ 600 million choice in the midst of a pandemic?” O’Toole said, before citing the example of one of Trudeau’s most prominent critics, former Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould.
“Jody Wilson Raybould had the courage to say ‘no’ to Justin Trudeau. On Monday, you could even say ‘no’,” O’Toole continued. “‘No’ to be taken for granted. ‘No’ to more corruption. ‘No’ to more borrowing. ‘No’ to more lies. ‘No’ to more of the same.
“Justin Trudeau started this election. But you can finish it.”
Trudeau has said Canada is at a critical juncture in this pandemic and voters need to have a say in how the country is governed in the next phase of this war.
Trudeau claims that a vote for the Conservatives threatens the appearance of public health because O’Toole is against mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants and the traveling public. He has accused O’Toole of being subject to elements of the Conservative Party’s “extreme right, anti-vaccine” by opposing vaccine mandates.
O’Toole said Trudeau was postponing the Conservative vaccination narrative because he “is not interested in a serious debate on issues. The only thing that matters to him is his work.”
“It’s not 2015, Mr. Trudeau”
The Conservative leader said Trudeau was reviving well-dressed anti-conservative lines regarding abortion and two-tier healthcare and “is attacking a platform and a party that no longer exists anywhere but his imagination”.
“It’s not 2015, Mr. Trudeau. 20 is 2021. And people are not interested in the past. They care about the future,” he said.
With the right-wing People’s Party seeing much higher levels of support than in the 2019 campaign, O’Toole said “a vote for anyone other than the Conservatives of Canada is a vote for more than the same by Mr. Trudeau . “
Asked how he could claim to have run a positive campaign when he personally attacks Trudeau, O’Toole said he spent the first 30 days throwing out his plan for the economy, families and mental health. Now, he said, “I’m asking people to choose whom they trust their future. I think Canadians deserve an honest and ethical government and one with a plan.”
