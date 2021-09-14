International
Climate change: Most people in the advanced world think the US is doing a bad job, Pew poll reveals
Respondents expressed serious doubts that international climate efforts would effectively address the magnitude of the climate crisis – 52% of respondents did not believe a multilateral response would be successful, while 46% were optimistic that nations could respond by cooperated.
But the survey also suggested a growing awareness of the impacts of climate change, with 72% of respondents worried that the climate crisis would harm them personally at some point in their lifetime. In addition, 80% said they were willing to make personal sacrifices, or change their behavior, to address the crisis.
Jacob Poushter, Pew’s associate director of research and one of the report’s authors, said that while climate concerns had grown since the center’s last survey in 2015, it was still a polarizing issue in some parts of the advanced world.
“We have a trend where there are a lot more people who are very concerned about the personal harm of climate change since 2015,” Poushter told CNN. “This is especially true in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea.”
“But there are quite large ideological divisions for many of these questions,” he added. “There is more polarization on this issue in the US, and to some extent in Australia, than many of the other countries we surveyed.”
The US part of the survey was conducted in February, while respondents in 16 other countries participated from mid-March to the end of May 2021. People were also surveyed in Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain , Sweden, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
This was before extreme weather events during the summer hit most of the Northern Hemisphere in heat waves, fires, hurricanes and flash floods. Although many respondents live in parts of the world where such events are becoming more common.
Who cares about the climate?
In terms of the personal impact of the climate crisis, Germany, the UK, Australia and South Korea showed the largest increase in the number of respondents who said they were “very concerned” about the crisis, compared to 2015 surveys.
South Koreans were generally more concerned when they looked at respondents who were “somewhat” or “very” anxious (88%), followed by Greece (87%), Spain (81%), Italy (80%), France (77%) and Germany (75%).
In Sweden, only 44% said they were “somewhat” or “very concerned”, followed by the Netherlands (59%), the United States (60%) and Australia (64%).
In the US, public views about the climate crisis did not change significantly compared to the 2015 survey.
Old versus young; women versus men
The US, Canada, France, New Zealand and Australia also saw a huge age gap in public opinion for the rapidly warming planet. But over 65s in Greece and South Korea were more concerned than the younger age groups.
“It’s not new to us that young people around the world are more concerned about climate change,” Poushter said.
“It’s the same thing when we asked if global climate change is a threat – and it’s really a sustained obligation we had.”
Women were also more concerned about the personal impacts of climate change than men in the public surveyed. In Germany, for example, 82% of women compared to 69% of men expressed concern.
Public views on climate change also fell across the political spectrum. Those on the left were more inclined to take personal steps to mitigate the crisis. The results are particularly true in the US, where 94% of people who identify with leftists are more likely to change the way they live and work to save the planet.
The Pew survey reaffirms the fact that people see a high personal threat from climate change — not only in small island developing countries, less developed countries and fragile contexts, but also in many countries in North America, Europe and beyond. Asia-Pacific, “Yamasumi, who was not included in the Pew report, told CNN.
“Addressing the climate crisis requires major changes and it is important to understand how the public sees these changes,” she added.
Individual action against the collective
Many respondents were critical of how the US, which relies heavily on fossil fuels, has coped with the climate crisis.
An average of 33% of respondents to the survey said the US was doing a “somewhat good” job, while only 3% said it was doing a “very good” job. Among U.S. respondents, there is a little more confidence, with 39% of respondents saying the country is doing a “somewhat good” job and 8% saying it was doing a “very good” job.
“Less are convinced that the international community can deal with climate change, especially when it comes to the views of the United States and China,” Poushter told CNN.
“There is a lot of doubt that those two countries, which are the two largest issuers in the world, are actually doing a good job of dealing with this issue.”
Unlike the US and China – which are the world’s two largest economies and greenhouse gas emitters – the European Union and the United Nations generally received more positive opinions on their climate action.
And since the poll came before many climate-driven disasters this summer, Poushter said public opinion may have changed further in time since the poll. He also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had limited the scope of the study.
“Unfortunately, this is only among the types of advanced economies where we know telephone surveying works because of the pandemic,” Poushter said.
“In a typical year, we would go to those other countries and have a broader picture of how climate change and other issues are affecting people in the world’s most emerging and developing economies.”
Deep and sustained emission cuts are needed during this decade to give the Earth a chance to contain the average global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, to avoid exacerbating the effects of climate change, and crossing critical thresholds for many ecosystems.
“People are seeing the climate crisis in their backyards,” Yamasumi said. “Public awareness of the crisis is critical – both to education and to encouraging all countries to take the bold steps needed to keep people and the planet safe for future generations.”
