Bombardier Builds in Challenging Family with 3500

Bombardier on Tuesday morning unveiled a new look and brand for its esteemed Challenger 300/350 family that brings it into line with global nomenclature, borrows some of the high-end interior features from its flagship Global ship 7500 and adds new equipment, including an autotrottle

Discovered during an event at its Montreal facility that featured a model in the color bronze and gold used during the Global 5500/6500 launch, the Challenger 3500 is based on the 350 and will eventually replace it on the production line, the company said.

Bombardier president and CEO Ric Martel said the 3500 “contains all of the Challenger platform’s best-selling elements — impressive performance, consistent reliability, exceptionally smooth ride — enhancing the cabin experience for our customers.”

To be available in the second half of 2022 and offered at the same price of $ 26.7 million on the Challenger 350 list, the 3500 will introduce features such as voice-controlled cab management features and wireless charging. .

The 3500 will maintain the engines, avionics and performance of the super-medium-sized predecessor business aircraft. But the new Safe Flight pipeline will ease the control and workload of the pilot, said Mathieu St-Cyr, sales engineering manager.

The Bombardier took a holistic approach to the cabin taking into account comfort, connected passenger, well-being, style and durability, the company said.

“We wanted to make sure we introduced a lot of the latest technology that people expect these days in their cars and homes – such as wireless charging,” said Laurence Casia, cabin design and innovation manager. “There are a lot of facilities being hosted, but they’re still rare on business jets. So we’re introducing a lot of those features. And we really wanted to emphasize comfort, but not just for the sake of comfort, but also for productivity. “

This approach is especially important for “concept” buyers – non-fleet owners – and new buyers coming to market, he said.

Bombardier is bringing its Nuage seats to the Challenger 3500. (Photo: Bombardier)

For comfort, the Bombardier is bringing its distinctive Nuage seats first introduced in the Global 7500 and later in the Global 5500 and 6500 to the Challenger 3500, but designed them to fit a super-medium cab. The seats use a patented slope attachment system to provide a deep stretch position for extra comfort, as well as a “floating base” for ease of movement and a sloping headrest.

Offered in four two-club configurations or with an optional sofa that replaces two of the seats, the Challenger 3500 Nuages ​​are contoured, removing a “box” look found with traditional business-to-business seats and providing a sense of more rows extensive. Seats were also formed to allow the passenger to bend their legs down, which Casia said is a more natural approach for customers to sit on.

The sofa is equipped with attractive drawers on both sides that can be used to store drinks and food. The drawers are positioned so that the passenger can open easily without having to struggle to reach the bottom.

Bombardier redesigned the front gallery, including features such as a translucent wine cooler and crystal holders exposed as onboard passengers. The workspace was changed to enable a large espresso machine along with an oven, which can be hidden behind a triple door. In addition, the new drawers with soft closures make them easier to open.

The cab management system includes new features such as voice-activated controls for everything from lighting to sound and media that can play on 4-inch to 24-inch screens. Voice activation works through a CMS application on travelers’ personal devices. Meanwhile, the wireless charging pads are folded into the side ledges adjacent to the front seats.

Moreover, Bombardier is including an access to the sound system borrowed from Global 7500 that includes controls that will enable a “sweet” sound experience which is optimized around where a passenger is sitting.

On the welfare side, the Bombardier is lowering the cabin height by 2,000 feet, to 4,850 feet, on the FL410, marking a 31 percent improvement. This was achieved through reviews of technical materials and testing, but also a reinforcement of the main part.

In terms of sustainability, Bombardier is marking its second full Aircraft Environmental Product (EPD) Declaration with the Challenger 3500. It received its initial Global 7500 EPD in June 2020, marking a first in aviation. business. EPD verified according to international ISO standards, EPD discloses detailed environmental information related to a product life cycle, such as CO2 emissions, noise, water consumption and other key environmental impact indicators.

Flight testing on the newest Challenger 3500 cabin is carbon neutral through the use of aviation stable fuel and carbon offsets.

Bombardier is further offering an eco application for the Challenger 3500 developed by SITA to enable flight crews to optimize flight plans to reduce fuel combustion. The app will use data from the aircraft health monitoring unit, which comes standard at 3500.

Notably, Bombardier is also using the most durable materials in cabin finishes. This includes veneer from eucalyptus trees, which grow faster and require less water. Other examples are the use of “recycled” wool and polyesters recovered from production processes. Still others are under appreciation such as the use of linen and hemp in materials.

At the same time, the Bombardier folds into curves in lines across the cab as a Challenger wing sign and incorporates the look and feel of high-end automobiles.

The 3500 will retain a number of improvements that Bombardier has made to the Challenger 350 since its introduction to the market in 2014. This includes double insulation layering for a quieter cabin, upside-down screen and improved vision on the deck. flight, a performance package that enabled the aircraft to fly 1,500 nm farther from short runways, and optional Ka-belt connectivity.