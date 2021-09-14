Haiti prosecutor seeks judge to indict PM in assassination of PresidentExBulletin







Joseph Odelyn / AP PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with assassinating the president and urged officials to stop him from leaving the country. The order presented by prosecutor Port-au-Prince Bed-Ford Claude came the same day he had asked Henry to meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Mose called him twice just a few hours after the murder. “There are enough compromising elements … to prosecute Henry and seek his full lawsuit,” Claude wrote in the order. A spokesman for Henry could not be reached for comment immediately. Claude said the calls were made at 4:03 and 4:20 a.m. on July 7, adding that evidence shows the suspect, Joseph Badio, was near Mose’s home at the time. Badio once worked for the Haitian Ministry of Justice and in the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was fired in May amid allegations of violating unspecified ethical rules. In the two-page document, Claude said the calls lasted a total of seven minutes and that Henry was at the Montana Hotel in Port-au-Prince at the time. He also noted that a government official wrote on Twitter last month that Henry told him he had never spoken to Badio. On Monday, Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent ordered Haiti National Police Chief Claude to increase security for Claude because the prosecutor had received “significant and disturbing” threats in the past five days. Robert Fatton, a Haitian political expert at the University of Virginia, said there is a clear war within the government between Henry and those who supported Mose. “We have a very confusing situation, a power struggle at the moment, and we will see who wins it,” he said. “It is not clear where we are going and it is not clear what the international community thinks about everything.” Henry has not addressed the issue specifically in public, although during a meeting with politicians and civil society leaders on Saturday, he said he is committed to helping stabilize Haiti. “Rest assured that no distraction, no call or invitation, no maneuver, no threat, no war in the background, no aggression will take me away from my mission,” Henry said. “The real culprits, the intellectual perpetrators and the co-author and sponsor of the assassination of President Jovenel Mose will be found and brought to justice and punished for their crimes.” More than 40 suspects have been arrested in the case, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. Authorities are still searching for additional suspects, including Badio and a former Haiti senator. The investigation is ongoing despite court officials hiding after saying they had been threatened with death if they did not change certain names and statements in their reports. Moreover, a Haiti judge assigned to oversee the investigation resigned last month citing personal reasons. He left after one of his aides died under unclear circumstances. Judge appointed a new judge.

