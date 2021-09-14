Province reveals new details on vaccine passport system as Ontario reports 577 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario officials have issued more instructions on implementing the province’s vaccination test system, which enters into force on 22 September with

The vaccine certification system will cover “higher-risk” indoor spaces where masks cannot be worn all the time, officials say. The province has changed its list to apply the following settings:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor yards, delivery and reception).

Nightclubs, including outdoor areas.

Meeting and event spaces such as banquet halls and convention centers.

Sports and fitness facilities and gyms, excluding youth recreational sports.

Sporting events.

Casinos, bingo halls and gambling facilities.

Concerts, music festivals, theaters and cinemas.

Strip clubs, spa houses and sex clubs.

Racing venues.

Inland areas of water parks.

Commercial TV areas, where studio auditors will be treated as clients who need to be fully vaccinated.

Businesses and organizations listed above will be required to refer to vaccination invoices with identification (including options such as driver’s license, birth certificate, or passport), and make sure the invoice shows that each advocate is fully vaccinated within 14 days.

The province says provincial trespass officers will visit businesses and organizations starting this week to raise awareness and understanding of the new requirements.

Officials also say that if individuals or businesses do not comply, they could be charged or fined.

There are some exceptions

But officials say the exceptions will be made under certain circumstances. They include the following cases:

When a guard enters an indoor area just to use a bathroom, pay for an order or access an outdoor area that can only be reached via an indoor route.

When a defender enters an indoor area to place or receive an order (including placing a bet or making winnings on a horse racing track), to purchase admission, make a retail purchase, and for “purposes necessary health and safety “

Children under 12 years.

Defenders under the age of 18 who enter the interior of a recreational facility solely for the purpose of actively participating in an organized sport.

Wedding, funeral, rite or ceremony, when the protector does not attend the accompanying social gatherings (for example, the reception after a wedding ceremony).

Defendants with a document written by a doctor or nurse stating that they are excluded for medical reasons.

Asked at a news conference Tuesday afternoon about allowing unvaccinated customers at a restaurant to enter an indoor space while paying a bill or going to the bathroom, Moore said it is not yet considered a risky contact. high.

“Typical contact tracking of 15 minutes or less would not be high-risk contact,” he said. “That’s why short visits indoors to pay a bill or go to a toilet are based on the best evidence.”

The rules assume that unvaccinated customers will be disguised and spend 15 minutes or less spent inside, he said.

Initially, fully vaccinated Ontarians will need their current vaccination certificate with a valid photo ID to access the covered premises under the new system.

Those with a green picture of the OHIP card print or download their bills from the provincial government website Those with a red and white health card, meanwhile, can call the Provincial Vaccine Reservation Line at 1-833-943-3900.

People who received the first or second dose outside the province are required to contact their local public health unit for proper documentation.

The province says the guidelines for businesses will be updated before October 22, when the province will move to certificates that include QR codes that contain much of the same information contained in current vaccination bills.

At a news conference Tuesday, Digital Government Associate Minister Kaleed RasheedsaidOntarians can print or download vaccine bills from the province’s website, and this is what customers will have to show at the door of institutions.

People can continue to use the printed version after Oct. 22 if they choose to, Rasheed said.

Businesses will be able to download a free application to scan and verify QR codes after that date.

“It will make it easier, safer and more convenient to show that you have been vaccinated when you need it,” he said.

“Your information will never be stored in our app, it will only show the minimum information needed to confirm that an individual has been fully vaccinated,” he said.

By-law enforcement officers will monitor to make sure businesses comply with the requirements, Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Anyone in a business who is concerned about feeling threatened upon entry should call 911, she said.

“We want to make sure everyone complies with these rules, but if someone feels threatened we have facilities available for people to seek help,” Elliott said.

“I do not anticipate that the demand will be great, we are asking people to be reasonable, we have made people aware of what the demands are,” she said.

Third doses for certain groups

Meanwhile, the province says it is moving forward with the delivery of third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to certain groups, following recommendations made by Canada’s national advisory body last week with

To date, the province says it has administered more than 30,000 third doses.

Groups that will be offered a third vaccine include people undergoing active treatment for solid tumors and those receiving solid organ transplants and receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

A full list can be found on the government website with

Ontario also reported 577 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven more deaths.

Of the new cases, 452 are among individuals who have either not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health :

The tests are over: 21,133.

Nationwide test positivity rate: 2.3 percent.

Active cases: 6,103.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 192, with 119 need a fan to breathe.

Dead: seven, bringing the official number to 9,624.

Vaccinations: 21,212,026 doses of the vaccine have been administered to date. Of those, 28,657 were administered yesterday nearly double Sunday’s total. More than 84 percent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received one dose, while more than 78 percent have taken two doses.