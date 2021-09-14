GB News may be useless in the news, but its main channel Britains for luvvie drama | Marina Hyde

NThose that Andrew Neil will leave GB News as the main presenter and chairman, were typically demolished some time ago and by journalists for media other than GB News. It is a shame that station journalists were not the first to make this discovery and should be grounds for disciplinary action. The Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie once fired the newspaper astrologer with a bold note: Anyway, welcome to what her new self-titled fails to predict for GB News soon.

For now, pour a roll daiquiri because Neil has officially left, having hosted exactly eight editions of his supposed night show on the channel since it started three months ago. Or rather, he has had time to reflect [his] broad portfolio of interests, which is read as a kind of meaningless nonsense that the channel continues to tell you against. I believe this is the subway elite for: Face it, these beds have been destroyed and I need to get out of it.

You will recall that Neil launched GB News with a long series of broad things in the metropolitan mentality and the failures of the London media. It cannot be argued with much of this. And yet, it must be said that there has simply never been, ever more media behavior in London than we have witnessed in GB News since then. Congratulations, dancing, courtly factionalism, seemingly daily resignations, cancellation of one of its presenters, announcement of wars, refusal to return to work from the south of France for months, dear, the great pompous love of this station has were absolutely unparalleled. This is a real feat when you consider it against the pit of the BBC tortured snake and the Good Morning Britain goodies, where the former presenter actually went out of his show because of what the weather said about a duchess. (This is not a euphemism, almost too much.)

Don’t get me wrong, I adore the TV news show. There really is no camping like the journalists’ camp, not even in the places you expect to find it (provincial theater, Dominic Cummingss blog). Fantastic ghastly men tying in their not-so-tight broadcast choruses, wretched girl! then delete the screen to chew the landscape. Or, in the case of GB News, to see it fall down. As a buyer, I’re just one of those wonderful people out there in the dark. Although, given GB Newss lighting issues, so are the anchors.

Indeed, the most appealing thing about GB News has been the news about itself. (The only story I can remember that GB News broke was where they were tried to cancel some Conservative MPs for an average comment thrown at a WhatsApp group. Almost insanely out of brand, but maybe beggars can not be selective.) Otherwise, technical errors marked them as The News That Goes Wrong Show, and the programs regularly drew a zero viewer rating.

Also this week, the launch episode of the new slot, anchored by former child prostitute Tom Harwood, had a chronicle proclaiming him as Tom Hardwood. You can tell me that normal people just are not allowed to behave in such a ridiculous way in their workplaces, nor to return to such an ugly job, or they will simply be fired. But please note that the ideas market is much more bloody and forgiving than the current market. The presenters were forever hesitant to be just a 60-meter-old beginner; the channel seemed to think it deserved a medal of participation.

If Id were running it, GB News would have hired a GB News correspondent whose job it would be to sit in that gorgeous double studio, lean forward conspiratorially, and entice viewers with the word: Well , you will never guess today’s hot mess. Failure to make a virtue of it has resulted in all the most entertaining conversations about GB News happening anywhere other than GB News. Instead, we’ve got Dan Wootton dancing the veneer for this or that like Ed Murrow. Last week, Woottons-named guests included Jay Aston of the Bucks Fizz and Nasty Nick of the EastEnders, both of whom must have preceded Murrow.

As for why you would bother competing to attract small new audiences, I remember that old line suggesting that competition in academia is so fierce because stocks are so small. There are many of them in all types of journalism. When I first arrived at the Guardian 20 years ago, I was told there were people who still did not talk to each other about the SDP.

There are always comedies in organizations that refuse to acknowledge their insignificance of aggregation, which means: most news organizations over the past decades. On the eve of the launch of GB News, we were treated to weeks of supposedly eminent journalists who magnificently announced that they wanted to try something different, as if it were Lady Gaga who decided to take part in A Star Is Born, and not people who attracted very small audiences during the day on news channels, who would simply do the same, but worse on another news channel.

Despite the great success of Fox News in the US, Neil was a lot persistent on vain comparisons with GB News: This is a light stenography, inaccurate about what we are trying to do. Or as a source of GB News i tha Times yesterday: The idea that we are not Fox News is increasingly to be laughed at. You say that, but people watch Fox News.

Inevitably, like its sworn wokerati enemies, GB News turned out to be spectacularly touching. I myself got involved in a more enjoyable front-to-back party with his lawyers earlier this year for some deeply anodic transient comments in a column of mine. I always think the tone of exaggerated self-deception is best in such apologies, but the reader editor handled the issues wisely in a more conventional way. I notice from my archives that my final expert opinion on the matter was honestly that they are a load of pretentious doubts, well you see who ends up right lol.

And it all remains an attractive issue, which appears very quickly. I prefer to have time to go down to the river bank before the corpses of my enemies swim in the past. (Side note: BBC should now hire Neil straight back.)

As for the reasons why the now disgruntled big strikers of GB News could not see any of what was coming, perhaps they were held back by one of the great torments of this humiliated age: believing that they were very serious people and great personalities. Very few in this world are really serious people and great personalities, and the rest of us will always do much better if we embrace our relative insignificance, take ourselves less seriously, and accept that mission statements and pontiff thunder and clinical self-esteem are generally for the worst people in the workplace. We can all do just that to overcome ourselves, though some of us will take plenty of time to overcome the immersive humor experience that has been GB News.