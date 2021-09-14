The pandemic had a ‘serious impact’ on mental health services

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a “serious impact” on mental health services and “national solidarity” has been key to maintaining services, a minister told a Dáil committee.

Mary Butler, Minister of State in the Department of Health, said that while the reopening continues “[mental health] services may be needed more than ever. “

The services are now operating at a capacity of 85 to 90%, she said, with mixed services often provided with the help of NGOs.

These services “work well, to a large extent”, the minister insisted, but acknowledged that “we must continue to do more”.

She thanked all those who have done “phenomenal work” to keep the services functional.

The minister also said: “I believe we need a national or black day, or a national day of remembrance” to mark the loss of life caused by the pandemic.

We “have it in our hands to do it [mental health services] extraordinary “, she said for the Subcommittee on Mental Health.

Challenges include staffing and disruption caused by the cyber attack on the department last May, she added.

Completing a post “can take up to 50 weeks,” Minister Butler told Neasa Hourigan, Green Party TD.

And completing a post could add to this delay, which is “frustrating,” the minister said.

Fine Senator Gael Aisling Dolan asked if backfilling was the norm in other European countries.

“Why is it taking so long?” She asked, suggesting that “we recruit outside the HSE”.

“It’s not good enough,” Senator Dolan insisted.

When she took office last year, Minister Butler said she was “concerned” that 5,200 people under the age of 18 were waiting for more than a year to see a therapist.

She told the committee that she has secured an additional 4m euros for the last quarter of this year to address the remaining issue.

The recruitment of 50 new staff is also under consideration, she added.

Minister Butler also revealed that “close to 487 young people were admitted last year with an eating disorder”, which is a “very disturbing trend”.

She told the committee that in 2019 and 2020 funding for these services was cut. However, the minister said that she has returned the funding this year, in the amount of € 3.94 million.

She noted the role social media plays in directing eating disorders.

Gino Kenny, Solidarity-PBP TD, said Ireland spends a much smaller portion of its health budget on mental health than many other countries.

The minister responded by noting that Ireland’s 5.1% spending shows only HSE funding. She also said that the overall health budget had increased significantly.

Minister Butler stressed that the 2021 budget of 1.1 billion euros for the sector is “the largest ever”.

However, she said she got Deputy Kenny’s point, adding that she would “really push too much for the biggest budget we’ve ever had on mental health” in the next budget.

Minister Butler also told the Chairman of the Committee, Independent Senator Frances Black, that the services are provided “in seventeen languages”.

Senator Black said she was aware of many suicides.

Dr Philip Dodd of the Mental Health Unit acknowledged that face-to-face training in suicide prevention has “stopped” due to the pandemic.

Online training has been made available and personal training will resume with the easing of restrictions.

The minister said that the “provisional figures of CSOs” show that 340 people took their lives in 2020. She added that this figure will probably increase once the data is fully completed.

However, Minister Butler said the trends “are not suggesting we have seen an increase last year”.