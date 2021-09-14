International Day of Democracy 2021: History, the Importance of September 15 World News





On November 8, 2007, the United Nations adopted a resolution by consensus, thus designating the International Day of Democracy.

September 15 is celebrated as International Day of Democracy after it was established in 2007 through a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In the words of the United Nations, International Democracy Day provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world. Democracy is a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of the international community can the ideal of democracy become a reality. International Democracy Day owes its existence to the Universal Declaration of Democracy, which was adopted on 15 September 1997 by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which is an international organization of national parliaments. In the following years, Qatar led efforts to promote an International Day of Democracy. Finally, on November 8, 2007, the day was set after UNGA adopted by consensus a resolution entitled Support from the United Nations system of government efforts to promote and consolidate a new or restored democracy. The IPU suggested the occasion be celebrated on September 15 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Democracy 10 years ago. The first such celebration took place in 2008. Each year, events take place under an individual theme. In 2020, the theme was Covid-19: A Focus on Democracy, while the celebrations in 2019 took place under the theme Participation. From 2013 to 2016, the events took place under the labels of Strengthening Voices for Democracy, Youth Engagement in Democracy, Space for Civil Society and Democracy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, respectively, while that for 2018 was Democracy under Strain: The solution to a changing world. SHUT

