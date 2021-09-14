SAE International Publishes Updated Recommended Practice for Battery Recycling Transportation | tidings





WARRENDALE, Pa., September 14, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – SAE International announced today the reviews in SAE J2984: Identification of transport battery systems for recycling Recommended practiceWith the Recommended Practice updated it aims to support the proper and efficient recycling of rechargeable battery systems used in transport. “This update to SAE J2984 is a much-needed upgrade for a document that was originally published in 2012 and focuses on the high-priority topic of recycling advanced battery systems for the storage of raw materials,” he said. Bob Galyen, Chairman of the SAE Battery Standards Steering Committee and Member of the SAE. “Recycling advanced battery systems is of great interest from the point of view of national safety and overall product cost at a time when industry needs to rapidly increase production for mobility electrification.” The document introduces a voluntary system where vehicle manufacturers may choose to include additional information regarding the chemistry of batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles. It is intended to support rechargeable battery systems used in transport applications with a maximum voltage greater than 12V, including SLI batteries. Other battery systems, such as non-rechargeable batteries, batteries included in electronics, and telecom / service batteries, are not considered in the development of this specification. “For almost a decade, SAE J2984 has proven to be an important document for the industry as we advance our journey towards sustainable transport,” he said. Colin Pelletier, sponsor of the SAE J2984 document. “Updated guidelines better assist recyclers and other stakeholders with the best end-of-life route for specific hybrid and electric vehicle rechargeable batteries.” For additional information on SAE J2984, visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/content/j2984_201308/with To learn more about SAE International Standards Committees, please visit: https://www.sae.org/standards/development, or contact Dante Rahdar at [email protected] to participate in the SAE standards development process. About SAE International SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We operate according to two priorities: encouraging a lifelong learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our SAE Philanthropic Foundation, including award-winning programs such as A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on http://www.sae.orgwith ### Contact with the media Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, [email protected] BURIMI SAE International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_pennsylvania/sae-international-releases-updated-recommended-practice-for-transportation-battery-recycling/article_1c84ba12-eda0-5f64-b9d8-4b4a5420b2c9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos