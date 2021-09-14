G20 Interfaith Forum Leaders Call for Help to Fight World Hunger, Growing Disaster

BOLOGNA, Italy Women and children are suffering disproportionately as a new catastrophic outbreak of hunger engulfs the world, forcing charity and faith leaders to pray on Tuesday that governments and charities respond with new help and approaches.

The number of people at risk of acute starvation actively starving has doubled over the past two years to 272 million, Latter-day Saint Charities President Sharon Eubank said on Tuesday during a presentation at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna.

I do not know if we can assess the scope of what it actually represents, she said.

Conditions threaten to cause disaster to triple in size again before decades are over.

The pandemic made it so much worse, said Sister Eubank, first counselor at Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

If current trends continue, she added, the number of hungry people could reach 840 million by 2030. This is a shocking number for the 21st century.

Children are dying and suffering from hunger. Already, 1 in 3 children in the world are hungry and malnutrition causes 45% of child deaths, she said. Up to 13.6 million more children could suffer from food loss or acute malnutrition by next year, said Adam Phillips, director of the Center for Trust and Neighborhood Partnerships at the US Agency for International Development.

Losing means their muscle mass is going backwards and not forwards, Sister Eubank said.

Sister Sharon Eubank, First Counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society general presidency, right, talks about world hunger during the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 . Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Charity executives on Tuesday called for immediate assistance and revised approaches during the G20 Interfaith Forum panel discussion on religious commitments to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

One of the goals is zero hunger by 2030.

Immediate action is required to stop people from slipping into starvation or starvation-like conditions and to prevent widespread hunger, said Peter Prove, director of international affairs at the World Council of Churches.

Testifies that the voice was repeatedly broken as he called for help for what he described as a global emergency.

We know from past emergencies that about half of the famine victims died before an official declaration of famine was made, he said. Half of all those who died were children under the age of five.

Prove called for the rapid distribution of $ 8.5 billion to the G7 countries conducted in May in 42 countries at risk of disaster or famine. The G7 Compact for the Prevention of Famine and Humanitarian Crisis said the world is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

That compact envisioned additional commitments during 2021, and Prove said new money is needed, especially to support long-term solutions to food crises.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society presidency, left, spoke with David Polley, G20 Interfaith Forum Advisory Board member, and Khushwant Singh before speaking for world hunger during the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Latter-day Saint charities have provided 26 million meals this year, but Sister Eubank said world leaders and charities should also focus on food development, not just food aid.

That’s debatable to say, but we need to stop getting involved in the end when the news comes out and its catastrophe, she said.

Sister Eubank issued two calls for action to G20 leaders, who will meet at the G20 Forum in Rome in late October.

First, she said G20 leaders should help focus their governments and charitable partners on priorities, urging them to provide progress reports on efforts to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Second, she said G20 leaders should invest their aid dollars in holistic approaches that cure the root causes of hunger rather than simply (offering) food aid when crises unbearably hit the news.

Latter-day Saint Charities are reviewing their agendas since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sister Eubank said. It has begun to highlight three areas that improve the humanitarian aid supply chain, helping women become leaders in agriculture, and helping women use their trusted networks to assess needs, provide education and health control, improve diets and to increase income with gardens or small animals.

It is critical that women get involved in agriculture, she said.

Overall food security is being modeled by groups like ADRA, Islamic Relief and Rise and Rebuild by building community support for equipment, seeds and mentoring, she said.

The pandemic taught charities that health crises could shut down supply chain networks.

Supply chain issues are a big part of emergency stress, she said. COVID made it 10 times worse, with developed countries seeing shortages and agricultural waste.

Latter-day Saint Charities invested $ 2 million in the global food chain supply chain of global humanitarian aid programs. The program now has three global centers, in Belgium, China and the United Arab Emirates, and five regional centers. From there, items in its supply chain reach places where experts can anticipate emergency needs.

The program has moved 45,000 tonnes of goods through its distribution system in the past two or three months, Sister Eubank said, including food aid and vaccines.

Another lesson of the pandemic was the need for redundant supply chain networks.

We want to be efficient in our distribution and we want to be redundant in our distribution, said Sister Eubank. I bring this because the benefit of local faith communities is that they often have different distribution systems. If (beliefs) cooperate with each other, you get that surplus along with efficiency.

She said families at risk of crisis become more resilient with knowledge and education can be part of low-cost, low-tech interventions that return huge benefits.

Sister Eubank has now attended and spoken at the G20 Interfaith Forum seven times in nine years.