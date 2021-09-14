US News & World Report lists undergraduate nursing programs for the first time





The University of Pennsylvania University Nursing Program is ranked as the best BSN in nation by US News & World Report.

As part of it Ranking of the Best Colleges of 2022 published September 13, US News & World Report has – for the first time in the ranking history – included a separate section on Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs. The University of Pennsylvania took first place for the best BSN program in the country. To qualify for a ranking, nursing programs must have received a bachelor’s degree accreditation from the Commission for Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Nursing Education. Moreover, they must be in universities accredited in the region that have awarded at least 35 BSN degrees in 2018-2019. The rankings themselves were determined by a single factor: the average score based on the opinions of academics and senior officials in schools or nursing departments. According to American News, These officials rated the overall quality of the BSN university programs with which they were familiar on a 1-5 scale. Surveys were conducted in the spring and summer of 2021, deans and faculty members were asked to rate the academic quality of BSN programs of peer institutions on the following scale: outstanding (5), strong (4), good ( 3), suitable (2) or marginal (1). < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> American News has been criticized for using a reputation-like survey as one of 17 indicators it uses to rank colleges and universities. Based on a ranking methodology only to this extent – as was done with nursing programs – it is sure to spark additional controversy. On the one hand, it will be seen as very subjective. And will also be asked to exclude objective measures such as licensing exam results, employment and career achievements. US News ranked undergraduate nursing programs in 694 schools. The full list can be found hereThe five main BSN programs were as follows: 1. University of Pennsylvania 2. Duke University and the University of Washington (affiliated) 4. Emory University, University of Michigan and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Of the 18 universities with the top 10 nursing programs (there were some links in the rankings), 13 were placed in public institutions. This stands in stark contrast to American News Ranking of the Best National Universities, where only one public university – UCLA – was able to break the top 20. In part, the difference lies in the fact that public universities are more likely to also be home to major academic health centers compared to private institutions. The decision to include a unique ranking of nursing programs for the first time reflected both the prevalence of nursing programs across the country and concerns about nursing staff shortages that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Nursing is a very popular and important health field and is one of the biggest university majors,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at American News is quoted as saying MedPage Sot in an email “Nurses play many key roles in the healthcare system and have been indispensable during the coronavirus pandemic.” American News it is also accused that the new BSN list comes at a time when enrollment in nursing programs has increased. The list joins several other university-specific discipline rankings, such as computer science, engineering, and business. extra American News rankings of graduate nursing programs and nursing specialties can be found herewith

