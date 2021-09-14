DWU is ranked by US News & World Report

MITCHELL-University Dakota Wesleyan has been ranked among the Best Regional Colleges of America-Midwest and has been named the Best Value School-Midwestern Regional College, according to the US News & World Report 2022 ranking of the Best College Colleges, which were published on 13 September.

DWU also ranked third as one of the best undergraduate teaching programs in the Midwest, the only South Dakota college to make the list.

This is the ninth time Dakota Wesleyan has been ranked as one of the top US College News & World Report-Midwest Regional Colleges and the fifth time the university has been named a School of the Best Value.

“The excellence of Dakota Wesleyan University continues to be affirmed through these rankings,” said Theresa Kriese, DWU interim president. “New programs, leadership development, outstanding results and more advanced facilities have rapidly shifted DWU to the list of top schools in the Midwest region. Moreover, the best value ranking reflects the value of an investment in a education Wesleyan.We know that DWU education pays dividends upon graduation.We want every student to be able to provide a debt-free education.We are proud of our continued commitment to scholarships, enabling access and affordability for all students. “

According to its website, US News & World Report evaluates schools based on 17 academic quality measures, from first year holding to graduation levels to faculty strength.

The Colleges with the Best Value are selected based on the academic quality, net cost, financial need of the students and the percentage of students receiving scholarships.