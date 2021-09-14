Britain was a world leader in travel. Not any more

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

Britain is strict Covid-19 testing requirements for overseas visitors and Britons wishing to vacation abroad had a “devastating impact” on the UK travel industry this summer, leaving it behind European rivals and leaving thousands of jobs in dangerwith

This is according to the British Travel Association, which said on Tuesday that more than two-thirds of its members are planning further vacations as government wage support ends later this month. London Heathrow Airport, meanwhile, revealed on Monday that it is now the tenth busiest airport in Europe, slipping from first place in 2019.

“The government needs to wake up to the damage its policies are doing to the UK travel industry and the impact they will have on the wider economic recovery,” Travel Association CEO Mark Tanzer said in a statement. “A shrinking holiday industry is a shrinking aviation industry with fewer routes and fewer flights. That way you do not reach a global Britain,” he added.

Despite one of the most successful vaccine distributions in the world, the UK government has kept in place a number of travel requests for visitors and Britons wishing to leave the country.

Travelers are required to undergo costly coronavirus tests before departure and return to the UK, even if they are fully vaccinated and traveling from countries considered low risk for coronavirus by the government. Anyone coming from a high-risk country is required to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel at their own expense.

By comparison, EU citizens who have been vaccinated twice have been able to travel within Europe without having to be tested for months, according to the Travel Association. “The government’s extremely cautious travel requirements have left the UK lagging behind its European competitors,” she added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Heathrow was the busiest airport in Europe, welcoming a record 80.9 million passengers in 2019.

It now ranks behind major rivals including Amsterdam Schiphol, Charles de Gaulle in Paris and Frankfurt International, as well as smaller airports in Turkey and Russia.

Passenger numbers decreased 71% in August versus the same month in 2019, and cargo volumes were 14% weaker. Some EU competitors reached pre-pandemic cargo volumes in late 2020, according to Heathrow Airport.

Data from the International Europe Airports Council show that Heathrow welcomed less than 3.9 million passengers in the first half of this year, a 90% drop in 2019.

These numbers do not well predict Britain’s ability to regain its status as the world’s tenth most popular destination for international tourist arrivals in 2019. It was also the world’s fourth largest spender on tourism that year, leaving behind only Germany, the United States and China, and showing a high number of travelers abroad, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Heathrow and the Travel Association have called on the UK government to abolish coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travelers when it reviews international travel requirements on 1 October.

They also want the current “traffic light” system to be reviewed and simplified. The system classifies countries as red, amber or green for coronavirus with different rules in force for each category.

“The current traffic light system is very external and is delaying the global ambitions of the government in Britain, giving rivals a competitive advantage while the UK is losing market share,” Heathrow Airport said in a statement.

Budget carrier EasyJet said in July that it had relocated several aircraft from Britain to Europe, where demand was stronger.

A Department of Transportation spokesman said the government’s “top priority” is to protect public health and that it regularly reviews the traffic light system.

“We know the challenging times the travel sector is facing, which is why we have committed around $ 7 billion ($ 9.7 billion) in support by September 2021 and continue to work with the industry to help them navigate this. difficult period, “the spokesman added.

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimated in July that the lack of international visitors to the UK was costing the economy 639 million ($ 889 million) a day.

“2021 is in danger of not being better than the last [year] for the travel and tourism sector [in the United Kingdom]”Despite the very successful spread of vaccines,” WTTC President Julia Simpson said in a statement earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

© & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.