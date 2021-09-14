IndiGo CEO says resumption of international flights is impractical, explains why | Latest India News





The coronavirus disease situation (Covid-19) has improved in India, with most states reporting a downward trend in daily cases. From the peak of the second wave in April-May, cases were brought under control and vaccination coverage was increased. But despite this, many restrictions have not yet been lifted. This includes banning international flights. And the CEO of low-cost carrier IndiGo thinks it would be impractical to resume scheduled international flights now. Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday that the gradual increase in the number of balloon flights to different countries is the way forward. “I think this process of ‘let’s have more and more bubble flights’ and its slow growth is a good gradual way of opening up. We did it domestically, didn’t we? We started with 33 percent,” he said. “We went to 50 and then further. So a graduate approach is a good approach,” he told the PTI news agency. Dutta said it is not up to India to unilaterally open scheduled international flights and other countries should agree. “Of course, there are health concerns, which I will not minimize in any way. Different locations are at different points of Covid-19 management. Then all these testing issues are somehow confusing travelers,” he added. The central government last month extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights until September 30 in the face of an imminent threat of a third wave of infection. In its circular, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said scheduled international flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-by-case basis. The Indian government has banned international commercial flights since March 23, 2020, to control the spread of Covid-19 infection. He eased restrictions on flights to certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement over the past year.

