West mourns first-year student loss as man accused of death goes to court – London

The Western University community is continuing to mourn the death of an 18-year-old student over the weekend, as the man accused of premeditated murder in this case appeared briefly in court.

Gabriel Neil, a first-year health science student, was attacked and seriously injured near the West and Sarnia roads around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. He was rushed to hospital where he underwent injuries.

Details about the case remain limited. Police have not provided any further information about the night.

A 21-year-old, Aliyan Ahmed, was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter for Neil’s death. He appeared in court on Tuesday with video from the EMDC. His lawyer, Sam Puchala, told the court she wanted “parole to begin as soon as possible”, according to a London Free Press reportwith

Ahmed’s case is expected to be returned to court later this week, the report said.

A statement issued by a representative of Neil’s family described the 18-year-old as a “gentle and kind spirit who made friends wherever he went”.

“He was excited to be starting his first year of Kinesiology in Western and had aspirations to one day become a doctor,” the statement said.

The statement thanked staff members at West University, the London Police Service, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, the London Center for Health Sciences and the Critical Care Trauma Center “for the care they have provided not only to Gabe but to us as well.” .

“We will not do interviews or make any further statements at this time and we seek privacy while grieving along with our family.”

Western President Alan Shephard said in a statements for the school community that the university “was devastated by this senseless loss and are heartbroken for his family, friends and all who knew him.”

“While this horrific tragedy is not related to other incidents this weekend, I know this has resulted in increased security concerns on campus. Please make sure this case is being fully investigated by (London police) and a suspect from the London community is in custody. “

Officials with the University Student Council said they were devastated by the news of Neil’s death and expressed their condolences to the young man’s family, friends and others on campus who have been affected by the news.

“We know this tragedy will be difficult to work out given how challenging the last few days have been for our student community,” a statements released on Tuesday by USC read.

“We are postponing our programming this coming week so that students have less time to process and access resources on health and well-being. As we take the time to grieve this loss, we hope we can count on each other. and to support each other during this difficult time. “

















2:42

London, Ont., Police investigate social media posts regarding alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence





London, Ont., Police investigate social media posts regarding alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence



Neil’s death came between a particularly disturbing and violent first week and weekend of the school year for the city and university.

Western has been rocked by allegations of sexual violence on campus, with Bronze University saying Monday they had received four formal complaints from students over the past week.

The university also said it was considering additional charges over the weekend on social media involving the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence.

Several reports suggested 30 or more students may have been victimized, however no report involving the apartment had been formally submitted to police since noon Tuesday, Chief Steve Williams said during a virtual press conference. Police are investigating the allegations.

Williams said they had received three complaints of sexual assault on campus before the Medway-Sydenham allegations, which involved four student victims.

A suspected male student was arrested on one of the complaints, but was later released from custody and no charges have been filed, he said.

“While there is currently no information linking the previous three allegations to the events allegedly occurring at Medway-Sydenham Hall, these incidents remain under active investigation and the persons involved have been identified,” Williams said. Police are working to determine if any of the complaints may be related.

Williams stressed during the press conference that the police and community partners will support those who came before them.

“There is no place for gender-based violence in our community and we encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to report the incident to the police so that the matter can be fully investigated,” he said.

Williams also dismissed rumors online that Neil’s death and the allegations involving Medway-Sydenham were somewhat related.

“These two incidents should not, in any way, be linked, and these kinds of unfounded comments are damaging to Mr. Neil’s family,” he said.

London police are also investigating what they say were two separate shots, targeted in the city within hours.

One occurred in the northwestern corner of the city around 7:55 p.m. Police had responded to the Wateroak Drive and Heardcreek Trail area for reports of multiple gunshots.

There, they found Lynda Cruz Marques, a local registered nurse, with life-threatening injuries. Marques was taken to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not said if any suspects are in custody.

The first shooting of the day took place around 12:15 pm near Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue in the Glen Cairn neighborhood of the city.

Officers at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound out of danger for life. He was later taken to hospital.

Two people, an 18-year-old from London and a young man who could not be identified, were arrested and charged with multiple charges in the incident, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting prompted a temporary blockade of the nearby St. Sebastian Catholic Primary School.

– With files from Sawyer Bogdan, Jacquelyn LeBel, Kelly Wang and The Canadian Press

