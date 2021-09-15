A rule for them: Boris Johnson was criticized for the maskless cabinet meeting | Conservatives





Boris Johnson has been criticized for chairing a masked cabinet meeting of 27 ministers on the same day he called on people to wear masks indoors. The prime minister gave a press conference outlining his Covid winter plan on Tuesday, with one of his key messages advising people to wear a mask in crowded environments. But just hours ago he headed the cabinet in which there were at least 27 senior members of the government sitting together at a table without face masks. None of the eight non-speaking observer assistants and advisers, photographed at the edges of the room, wore masks. The government plan for the Covid winter suggests that people wear a face in crowded environments, especially if people are with those they normally do not belong to. Boris Johnson says Covid winter measures may include ‘work plan B’ at home and video with face masks There has been a clear split in the House of Commons since the mandatory requirement to wear a mask was lifted, with Conservative MPs tending not to wear face masks, while Labor and other opposition MPs have worn masks. A Labor spokesman said the cabinet meeting seems like one rule for them and another rule for everyone else. Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat spokeswoman for health, said: The arrogance of conservative politicians who think the rules do not apply to them is simply savage. Throughout this pandemic, there has been one rule for them and another for everyone else. They have lost touch with the public who actually take the mask seriously and understand the dangers that present themselves to others when medical instructions are ignored. Patricia Gibson, a Scottish National Party MP, cited the great confusion over the mask worn in the Commons room, along with the lack of a decision on vaccine passports, as an example of dangerous and confused public messages during a health pandemic . People are back in Westminster this month, gathering at parties and bars for the first time since the pandemic began. While social distancing and a degree of wearing masks are held at official press conferences, it has faded mainly in many meetings, as well as in social and welcoming spaces in and around the Houses of Parliament, especially where alcohol is involved. This is likely to continue at the Conservative and Labor Party conferences to be held in the coming weeks, with numerous party invitations currently being sent. In contrast, SNP and TUC conferences are held online and the upcoming Lib Dem conference will also be virtual.

