Saudi Arabia Considering Israeli-Manufactured Missile Defense Systems – Defense Breach Defense Breach

UPDATED 9/14/21 at 2:37 PM EDT with comment from US Department of State.

TEL AVIV: Saudi Arabia has approached Jerusalem about the possibility of purchasing Israeli-made missile defense systems, at a time when US systems on which the Kingdom has long relied have been removed, Breaking Defense has learned.

Sources here have confirmed an AP report by the weekend that US THAAD and Patriot batteries have been quietly removed from Prince Sultan Air Base, located outside Riyadh. Those assets had been relocated to the Kingdom following a 2019 strike at Saudi oil production facilities; while claimed by Houthi forces in Yemen, U.S. officials rated that Iran was actually behind the attack.

Although a withdrawal of air defense assets from the region had been expected for several months, it was unclear exactly when U.S. assets would be shipped elsewhere. Now, Israeli sources say, Saudi Arabia is seriously considering its alternatives. Among them: China, Russia and, in a move that may have seemed impossible a few years ago, Israel.

In particular, the Saudis are considering either the Iron Dome, manufactured by Rafael, which is better against short-range missiles, or the Barak ER, manufactured by the IAI, which is designed to capture missiles navigation. Israeli defense sources told Breaking Defense that such an agreement would be realistic, as long as both nations received Washington approval; a source added that Saudi interest in Israeli systems has reached a very practical stage.

The same sources say the Saudis have had low-level talks with Israel for several years on such systems, but that talks began to take on more energy after it became clear that America would remove its air defense assets from the Kingdom. .

Return Brig. General Giora Elland, former director of Israel’s National Security Council and former head of Israel’s Defense Forces Planning Department, told Breaking Defense that he expects Washington will not oppose the sale of these Israeli systems to friendly countries. of the Gulf. “

While Saudi Arabia was not part of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, government sources say that even without formal relations the two have exchanged security information for several years.

If the Saudis were to buy Israeli systems, this could open up the option more fully to the nations involved in the Abrahamic Covenants. In one November interview with Defense News, Moshe Patel, head of the Israeli Organization for Missile Defense, said of the possibility: “Since we have the same enemies, we will probably have some mutual interests. I think there is a potential to expand our defense partnership in the future with countries like the UAE and Bahrain. I think this could happen, of course in the future. There will be more military partnerships. But again, nothing that could happen tomorrow. It’s something that needs to be worked out step by step.

In response to an investigation, a State Department spokesman said only that “Saudi Arabia and Israel are both important US security partners. We refer you to the relevant countries for comment on their defense procurement plans. ”

Rising Threats

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan already has regional partners, and the movement of other forces from the region is likely to do little to calm the nerves.

“The withdrawal of Patriot air defense systems from Saudi Arabia is something that cannot be explained. “It’s not just another desertion of a friendly country, but a spit in the face,” a senior Israeli defense source told Breaking Defense.

In a comment to the AP, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the restoration of some air defense assets, but stressed the broad and deep engagement in the Middle East.

Bottom line: Houthi forces have stepped up their attacks against Saudi targets in recent weeks, both in Yemen and within the Kingdom borders, with a mix of UAVs and missiles potentially covered by the Iron Dome / Barak duo.

Aug. 29, Houthis attacked Al-Anad air base north of Aden, where Saudi-led coalition forces are stationed. The attack killed more than 30 people and injured more than 60. This was followed by a UAV and rocket attack on several Saudi targets, including the eastern city of Dammam not far from Bahrain. The target was an Aramco Residential Camp facility.

Then on September 11, a the attack began in the newly renovated and inaugurated port of Al-Makha, located on the Red Sea coast, with five drones and a ballistic missile. The attack damaged the port’s strategic infrastructure, as well as the warehouses of international aid agencies. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UAE is using the port to transport weapons to Yemen, and in the days before the attack the vehicles were transferred to Houthis fighting forces in the Hadhramaut area of ​​Khartoum. It is possible that the attack on the port is intended to signal to the UAE that its continued involvement in the fighting in Yemen, despite the reduction of forces, comes at a price.

In March 2021, the Houthis introduced a wide variety of weapons, including drones, missiles and missiles of various types, mortars, sniper rifles, naval mines and empty payloads, and a payload designed to mount unmanned explosive devices, according to Lt. Col. . (Ret.) Michael Segal, a regional military expert. Those skills, Writes Segal means that Iran has turned Yemen into an effective and deterrent military force against Saudi Arabia.