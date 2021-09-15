The Biden administration expected to release aid to Egypt despite human rights concerns





Egypt will receive $ 170 million in full, while another $ 130 million will be withheld and conditional on Egypt waiving prosecutions and charges against human rights activists and organizations, a source and congressional aide said. for the decision on CNN. lEGISLATION It requires to keep $ 300 million full if Egypt does not take steps to “strengthen the rule of law, democratic institutions and human rights in Egypt.” Instead, it’s part of the $ 130 million that will now be conditioned by Egypt that will end the prosecution and investigation of human rights groups and activists known as Case 173, as well as the removal of charges against – or acquittal – of 16 individuals from the US embassy in Cairo set up with the Egyptian government in June and has been closely monitored, both sources said. A group almost 20 prominent rights groups , many of whom were briefed by the State Department on the plans, called the administration’s moves “a terrible blow to its stated commitment to human rights and the rule of law.” “This administration has consistently pledged to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy and especially its relationship with Egypt. This decision, however, is a betrayal of these commitments,” they said in a statement. which will be released on Tuesday. Egypt receives $ 1.3 billion in military aid each year from the United States, and despite conditions set at $ 300 million, past administrations have used a waiver of national security to circumvent those conditions and allow aid to be sent. The Biden administration did not use it as it came under pressure from human rights groups who have repeatedly reminded the administration of candidate Joe Biden’s campaign promise that there will be no more “empty checks on the preferred dictator”. of Trump “, referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. “This is a mistake,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said on Twitter after the news spread by political “Egypt has 60,000 political prisoners. They torture political dissidents. The administration should have kept $ 300 million. This half-measure sends a confused message about our commitment to human rights and democracy.” The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

