Are you planning to fly for Thanksgiving or Christmas? You may want to get your vaccine now – National and International News – TUE 14September2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Vaccine requirements for domestic air travel may soon become a reality

Last month, Canada announces vaccine requirement for all passengers traveling by domestic flights, railways or large shipsWith At the time, there were no signs that the US was planning to follow suit. But that picture has now changed a lot. A recent Gallup poll shows that 61% of Americans (up from 57% in April) support the requirement for proof of full vaccination for air travel. And since Biden announced Thursday on new vaccine requirements, there has been evidence that a domestic air travel vaccine requirement may be on the horizon.

On Friday, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that the administration was planning “further action” on COVID in the near future. When asked if this could include the vaccine or test requirements for domestic air travel, Zients replied calmly, “We are not taking any action from the table”Me Dje, we also heard Dr. Fauci to come out in favor of such a requestwith

E US Travel Association, a lobbying group for the travel industry, immediately withdrew for this, claiming that the requirements of airline masks are sufficient. But looking for masks on airplanes only prevents the spread of COVID from one passenger to another while on board. It does nothing to prevent a person from spreading COVID once it reaches its destination. And some airlines are already calling for mask requirements on board to end despite the rampant spread of the delta variant.

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it

Popular and political tides on in-flight vaccine requirements have officially returned. The Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons are coming fast. If there is no vaccine requirement for flights by then, a single weekend of travel travel could spur COVID growth and invade hospitals across the country. White House health experts are already warning of this possible nightmare scenario.

Even if there is no such request until Thanksgiving or Christmas Day (though the signs point that way), it seems inevitable that it will happen somewhere soon. So if you are planning to fly everywhere in the near future and have postponed getting your vaccine, now is the time. It takes 5-6 weeks to be considered fully immunized (3-4 weeks between shots + 2 weeks to get the full effect after your second dose). Do not get caught short; do not miss Bite the bullet now and get your vaccine!

Biden takes over Big Meat price hikes

With the economy just beginning to come back to life, consumers are experiencing inflation in the form of higher prices for everyday goods. Earlier this year, high timber prices were making headlines before they finally returned to earth. But anyone who has been to a grocery store recently knows that beef, pork and poultry are just getting more expensive.

At the same time, livestock and pig farmers and poultry are in fact losing money. So what gives?

Big Meat

Only four companies control 80% of the beef packaging industry. The situation is similar with pork and poultry. In fact, companies like JBS, Tyson, Cargill and Smithfield have teamed up and joined forces on their way to take control of drowning in meat supplies in the US. This means that farmers and ranchers have fewer places to sell their animals, and supermarkets have fewer places to buy their meat in bulk. This means lower compensation for farmers, very high prices for you and record profits for Big Meat.

Big Meat executives will tell you it is not their fault. They say that since the COVID pandemic forced them to slow down (and sometimes shut down) their plants and procession, it has led to a cattle ranch. And now that the demand for meat is growing, they have to pay higher prices.

“Anti-competitive” behavior

The Biden administration is not buying it. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said last week, “Farmers are losing money from livestock, pigs and poultry they are selling at a time when consumers are seeing higher prices in the grocery store. And now there are record profits or near-record profits for them. that are in the middle ”.

DOJ is also looking at possible price adjustment. This year, Pilgrim’s Pride, the country’s second-largest poultry processor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to limit production to artificially inflate chicken prices.

To open up the field of meat packaging, the White House is setting aside a $ 500 million money injection to help small and young meat processors compete.

The administration also plans to use the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 to crack down on “anti-competitive” behavior by major meat processing companies.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Nipah virus: researchers look at a scary candidate for the upcoming pandemic

In 2018, the Indian state of Kerala suppressed an outbreak of the Nipah virus. Since then, the state has seen three more outbreaks of the disease. Most recently, Nipah took the life of a 12-year-old boy on September 5th.

Despite being one of India’s poorest states, Kerala has been praised for its proactive approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their success in extinguishing the Nipah outbreak certainly prepared them to face COVID. But Indian and foreign researchers say that despite past successes, Nipah has the potential to pose a serious global threat.

Scientists believe that humans become infected with Nipah through contact with intermediate animals, such as pigs and certain fruit bats. And once the virus enters a human host, the host can then spread the virus to other people through contact with body fluids.

Symptoms, prevalence and mortality

Symptoms may appear 4-14 days after infection. The initial symptoms are similar to the flu and include fever, headache, nausea, and difficulty breathing. Left untreated, this can progress to encephalitis symptoms such as disorientation and dizziness, after which patients can become comatose after 1-2 days.

Unlike aggressive types of COVID, Nipah has not yet been proven to be easily transmissible. On average, one host can infect another person. Currently, it seems that people can spread the virus to others only after their symptoms appear, which reduces the spread. But as we have seen with COVID, viruses can evolve.

Also unlike COVID, the survival rate of Nipah ismoreLow. In fact, current data show that about 70% of people infected with Nipah diewith

Prevention, inhibition and treatment

The first and best line of defense against a potential Nipah outbreak is prevention. Nipah is a difficult disease to prevent as scientists are still not sure of all the ways it can jump to humans from animals. The main theory is that humans come in contact with the saliva or feces of some bats or cattle.

Dr Stephen Luby, a professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, says that in previous outbreaks in Malaysia and Bangladesh, the possible culprit was the consumption of raw fruit products (such as raw date palm juice) that have been contaminated with saliva or feces. of fruit bats. But no one is sure how the 12-year-old in Kerala became infected with the disease.

Since prevention is difficult, the next line of defense is control. Authorities in Kerala have been extremely vigilant. Following the boy’s diagnosis and death, authorities contacted and isolated 251 people, including the boy’s family members. The concern is that Nipah could potentially spread uncontrollably in areas where the authorities are not so good.

The last lines of defense are vaccination and treatment. There is still no final vaccine for Nipah, but researchers have developed some promising candidates. Treatments that use monoclonal antibodies can also be effective, but only in the early stages of the infection before symptoms appear.

