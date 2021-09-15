International
Bellarmine climbs the US News & World Report rankings
Bellarmine University rankings rose this year in several categories in US News & World Report Annual Report comparing colleges and universities across the country.
Bellarmine grew from 206 to 202 among National Universities. The overall university score also increased this year from 48 to 49. Scores are determined by a number of excellently accepted excellent grades, such as student-to-faculty ratio and graduation and retention levels.
“We are pleased to see our ongoing efforts to continually improve reflected in our growing results,” said Dr Susan M. Donovan, President of Bellarmine. “Rankings allow us to compare with outstanding institutions as we strive to provide a transformative student experience and become known as a model for academic innovation.”
Notably, Bellarmine also ranks 58th out of 392 universities in the Best University Teaching, which reflects a strong commitment to student teaching. Bellarmine entered the 211th place for Best Performers in Social Mobility, which estimates the number of students enrolling and graduating as Pell Grant beneficiaries. Most Pell Federal Grants are awarded to students whose family adjusted gross income is less than $ 50,000.
The US News 2022 list of national universities was topped by Princeton University, followed by Columbia, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In recent years, Bellarmine launched a new strategic plan as the athletics program shifted to the NCAA Division I. This year, the university momentum continued with the creation of a new Center for Community Engagement and the Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.
This is the 28th consecutive year that US News has included Bellarmine in its ranking of the best universities in the country. Bellarmine had previously been listed on a list of regional universities in the South, but was reclassified with the expansion of its graduate and doctoral programs.
The publication classifies national universities as those that offer a full range of undergraduate degrees, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award doctorates of professional practice.
Bellarmine also rose this month in the Washington Quarterly annual rankings.
