International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies 2021 | tidings





DUBLIN, September 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The “International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies 2021” directory added ResearchAndMarkets.coms Oferta e. The International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies is the most complete and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the pharmaceutical industry that have ever been published. It features more than 12,000 pharmaceutical companies in over 160 countries and 25,000 industry executives worldwide. This powerful Directory is your link to key decision makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Middle East AND AfricaWith no other international directorate are you aware of the thousands of staff changes that are taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations and staff turnover. This Directorate also covers senior staff in key areas of job functions such as: Administration; Basic research; Biometrics and statistics; Business development; Clinical research; Distribution; Facility management; Finance; Health economics; Information technology; International development; International marketing; Legal Issues; Licensing; Market research; Marketing; Medical Department; Operations; Packaging, Patents; Staff process development; Product development; Relations with the public; Purchase; Quality assurance; Regulatory Issues; Research and development; Sales and marketing, Senior executives. Whether you are a product manager, marketing manager or just interested in staying in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need. This directory will enable you to: Profile a market;

Build new business prospects;

Identify key executives;

Generate new customers;

Find out who your competitors are;

Make vital contacts;

Save time, money and effort to do your research;

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers;

Source of updated company information;

Access a wealth of quality information about companies and key personnel. The main characteristics of the directorate include: 20,000 pharmaceutical companies listed

Description of the activities of each company

Over 200 seats included

30,000 senior pharmaceutical personnel listed by job name and title

Full contact details including email and

website addresses

Global coverage of key companies and personnel

Comprehensive Indexing The categories included in this directory include: pharmaceutics

Biotechnology

Biopharmaceuticals

Bulk Pharmaceuticals

Delivery of drugs

OTC / Healthcare Products

Clinical research

Research & Development

Fine Chemicals

Generics

Genomics

Contract manufacturers

Contract Research

Diagnosis / Reagents

licensing

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjgmtm

