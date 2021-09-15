University of San Antonio named no. 1 in the West by US News & World Report





SAN ANTONIO A local university is regaining its dominance in the US 2022 News and World News Reports list for America’s Best Colleges after being named the best university in the West. For the 29th time in 30 years, Trinity University in San Antonio is ranked No. 1 by USNWR and was given a perfect score of 100/100. The university dropped to number 3 in the ranking of recent years. Trinity University also received high marks in other fields – the school ended in Nr. 7 for the most innovative in the West and went down to No. 12 for the best value in the West. Initially, USNWR simply listed the top colleges nationwide, but began analyzing the top colleges in the region, as well as helping students better understand which colleges are the best in their area. These regional rankings are shared between North, South, Midwest and West schools, with Texas falling into the West region. USNWR uses surveys and third-party sources to calculate rankings based on academic data. The publication does not take into account non-academic factors such as social life and athletics for these rankings. Ad The highest emphasis on ranking comes from graduation and retention levels, as well as university academic reputation. USNWR also measures the ability to offer a range of programs and services to students, as well as student excellence, which stems from a selection process of admissions that enables talented and hard-working students to share a rigorous learning environment with their academic colleagues. University officials said in a Press release. USNWR says Trinity University has approximately 2,500 students, more than 110 graduates and minors, and offers five graduation programs ranging from health care administration to accounting. In a year that has been anything but unusual, this number one US News & World Report ranking shows that Trinity has emerged from a global pandemic as a stronger and more resilient institution that has recommended itself to live up to its values. of our sustained excellence, deliberate involvement, and perpetual discovery, said Trinity President Danny Anderson. Ad The full list of the Best Regional Universities of the Western ranking may be found here.

