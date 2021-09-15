Wellness News Center – Aki Kurose High School









September 2021 Bulletin Welcome back to school! We look forward to seeing you at Aki Kurose Wellness Center for the following services: Primary Care

Sports physics, vaccines, checkups (physical exams), colds, flu, infections, acne, eczema, allergies, asthma, health education and more. mental health

Feelings of stress, stress, depression, relationship problems, self-esteem, family conflict, peer pressure. Health Education

Growth and development, food, healthy relationships, health and sex education, prevention of tobacco and drug use. Mindfulness Activity: Tension and Relax Muscles Awareness has become increasingly popular in recent years and there is a good reason why. Research suggests that conscience is beneficial to well-being, physical health and mental healthWith Sometimes, all you need is five minutes to take care of yourself to feel better. Try this: Starting with your legs, gently squeeze the leg muscles by squeezing them, then slowly release. Then squeeze the large muscles in the calves for 5 seconds, then release gently. Try to climb on the body, tighten the thigh muscles for 5 seconds, then release gently. Keep moving your body up for more relaxation. Take a few deep breaths. How do you feel? News About covid19 Vaccination against Covid-19 is one of the most important tools to keep you healthy and help end the pandemic. Some vaccines are authorized for urgent use or fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Pfizer vaccine is approved by the FDA for ages 16 and up, and is approved for emergency use in children ages 12-15. It remains important to get vaccinated if you qualify, continue to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands often to keep everyone healthy. For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine and other important information, click here: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Covid19/Vaksina Notifications Students can be seen at the Wellness Center by Ms. Shoshana Our Practitioner Nurse, or Mrs. Vero, our School Counselor. To schedule an appointment, please call (206) 326-2141. Girls’ Autumn Sports Soccer and Frisbee Ultimate Forms for autumn sports can be found on the website Aki Kurose – Athletics Page. If you would like to schedule a physical sport at the Wellness Center, please call (206) 326-2141 Wellness Center staff Nursing practitioner Shoshana Mirel

Mental Health Advisor Vero Sage van Leuven

Program Coordinator Lisa McDonald

Marcelene Dorian-Richardson Health Educator





