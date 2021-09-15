International
World of Warcraft development news and updates
With so much to keep an eye on the World of Warcraft universe, we know it is not easy to capture every social post or forum post. To help you stay on top of everything, we wanted to take the time to share a quick summary of the latest news and developments focused on both Shadowlands and Classic WoW.
The team is currently looking forward to two upcoming updates: the Overlords of Outland content update for Burning Crusade Classic and the 9.1.5 update for Shadowlands.
On September 15, Overlords of Outland will be released live worldwide at 3:00 pm PDT, bringing back some of your favorite searches and raids by The Burning Crusade.
Meanwhile, in Shadowlands, we’ve released a number of hot fixes as we prepare for the 9.1.5 update, including a change to give you more Conduit Energy every day, along with much more.
In PTR 9.1.5, a wide range of changes and quality of life improvements are being added and changed in real time, more will come out directly during this week, and we welcome your input.
Let’s take a closer look.
The Legendary Raids turn into the Burning Crusade Classic
The final chapter in the history of the Burning Crusade brings with it a host of new allies who need your help, including the Ogrila and Shatari Skyguard factions, which offer new quests and rewards daily. What’s more, the new features will help you collaborate with your fellow adventurers, such as Guild Banks and the Browser Group.
At 3:00 pm PDT September 15, two additional raids will be broadcast simultaneously in all spheres around the world. These attacks each serve as home to two powerful Illidans lieutenants:
Serpentshrine Cave, where the champions will descend into a water-diluted lair to kill the twisted Lady Vashj.
Eye inside Tempest Keep, where you will penetrate the heart of a crystal castle to end the madness of the corrupt Kaelthas Sunstrider.
To enter the raid, you must prepare. Are you tuned in yet? If not, we have a guide to help you on your way.
Moreover, Season 2 of the Burning Crusade Classic Arena begins by bringing new weapons and armor to win.
For a summary of all the updates and features coming in the Burning Crusade Classic, read the latest patch notes here.
Road to Shadowlands 9.1.5 Content Update
Last week, we put a number of hot fixes in preparation for some of the most significant updates coming with the release of the content update 9.1.5.
This update will lead to the complete removal of the Conduit Energy system, but in the meantime, we have released a quick fix change the rate of conductive energy recharge from one per day to 10. This change makes it easier for players to exchange Conduits more often.
More is scheduled to be placed in the live game this week. One of the best ways to stay on top of hot fixes is through this constantly updated post here.
Players can figure out what will happen by entering 9.1.5 PTR. For now, they focused on testing updates to prepare alternative characters and experience in Torghast. Here is a look at some of the latest PTR activities:
Visible 9.1.5 PTR changes
- Increases the rate of decline of Shards of Domination.
- Increased Significantly increased the amount of Spirit Syndromes provided by the Layers 812, Maw Assaults, Tormentors of Torghast and Command Table missions.
- Players reaching 80 Renown can purchase a Broker Mark of Distinction for 500 gold in Oribos that can be used in an alternate character to instantly give the character up to Renown 40. (Can not be used over 40 Rename.)
- Players can now purchase versions of Korthian Weapons that create a piece of equipment for specific slots.
- The Acquirer Tagosh in the Curiosity Room now sells a Shard Control Gateway allowing you to activate the nearest Demon Gate.
- New personalization options announced for Mount Tauren are coming to PTR in the future.
Torghast, The Tower of the Cursed
- The weekly cover for Soul Ash and Soul Cinder has been removed, now allowing players to collect as much as they need or want.
- Wings repetitive finish now gives the full amount of Soul Ash (by 20% after the first cleanup).
- The repeated completion of the Wings now yields the full amount of Spirit Spindles (from none after the first cleansing).
If you want a more in-depth log of changes in PTR testing, we’ve got you covered here, and as always, we welcome your feedback.
The contest is renewed in the second season in Shadowlands
Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) returns with its global races for its 5th year, placing the best Mythic Dungeon teams in a head-to-head race to the finish line. This week, MDI is back with Group C, the last bracket from the eight teams vying for two places to qualify for the Global Finals!
Watch the whole action starting at 10 am PDT 17-19 September only at YouTube.com/Warcraft
This week in the Shadowlands
Soulbinds continue to become more powerful, with some able to enter their fourth row of Powerful Conductors with higher levels of Fame.
There are a number of in-game events this week:
- Step into the latest PvP brawl: Temple of Hotmogu
- Bonus World Quest event
- The Harvest Festival starts on September 17th
- Pirate Day comes down to earth on September 19th
- Brewfest opens in Azeroth on September 20th
From Outland to Shadowlands, we were excited about what awaits us and look forward to continuing this journey with all of you.
